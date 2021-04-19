Sales Executive at Affinity Connect

This is an exciting opportunity to join a new and exciting company as a sales executive. We are looking for experiences, focused and high-performing sales professionals with a track record of prospecting for, and delivering, new business. You will be motivated to achieve both individual and group sales targets in a creative manner.

Minimum Requirements:

Experienced sales person (minimum of 2 years)

Own vehicle and valid driver’s licence

Should display resilience and adaptability

Problem solving skills and focused on solutions

Self-motivate and driven by success

Enthusiasm for learning and ability to quickly grasp new ideas

Must have Matric or Equivalent

Must be a South African citizen

What the role can do for you:

Work as part of a fast-paced and dynamic sales team

Work in a result driven and heavily incentivized environment

Help to develop your sales and negotiation skills across the entire sale cycle

Key Priorities:

Define and develop new sales to meet agreed revenue and profit targets

Achieve and exceed group and personal targets

Identify new sales opportunities and develop long-lasting relationships

Ensure on-site customer care

Handle client queries quickly and efficiently maintaining a high standard of client correspondence

Performance Measurements:

Achievement of weekly and monthly sales targets

Understanding of the sector and industry dynamics

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

