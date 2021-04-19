Sales Executive at Affinity Connect

This is an exciting opportunity to join a new and exciting company as a sales executive. We are looking for experiences, focused and high-performing sales professionals with a track record of prospecting for, and delivering, new business. You will be motivated to achieve both individual and group sales targets in a creative manner.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experienced sales person (minimum of 2 years)
- Own vehicle and valid driver’s licence
- Should display resilience and adaptability
- Problem solving skills and focused on solutions
- Self-motivate and driven by success
- Enthusiasm for learning and ability to quickly grasp new ideas
- Must have Matric or Equivalent
- Must be a South African citizen
What the role can do for you:
- Work as part of a fast-paced and dynamic sales team
- Work in a result driven and heavily incentivized environment
- Help to develop your sales and negotiation skills across the entire sale cycle
Key Priorities:
- Define and develop new sales to meet agreed revenue and profit targets
- Achieve and exceed group and personal targets
- Identify new sales opportunities and develop long-lasting relationships
- Ensure on-site customer care
- Handle client queries quickly and efficiently maintaining a high standard of client correspondence
Performance Measurements:
- Achievement of weekly and monthly sales targets
- Understanding of the sector and industry dynamics
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric