Sales Executive at Affinity Connect

Apr 19, 2021

This is an exciting opportunity to join a new and exciting company as a sales executive. We are looking for experiences, focused and high-performing sales professionals with a track record of prospecting for, and delivering, new business. You will be motivated to achieve both individual and group sales targets in a creative manner.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experienced sales person (minimum of 2 years)
  • Own vehicle and valid driver’s licence
  • Should display resilience and adaptability
  • Problem solving skills and focused on solutions
  • Self-motivate and driven by success
  • Enthusiasm for learning and ability to quickly grasp new ideas
  • Must have Matric or Equivalent
  • Must be a South African citizen

What the role can do for you:

  • Work as part of a fast-paced and dynamic sales team
  • Work in a result driven and heavily incentivized environment
  • Help to develop your sales and negotiation skills across the entire sale cycle

Key Priorities:

  • Define and develop new sales to meet agreed revenue and profit targets
  • Achieve and exceed group and personal targets
  • Identify new sales opportunities and develop long-lasting relationships
  • Ensure on-site customer care
  • Handle client queries quickly and efficiently maintaining a high standard of client correspondence

Performance Measurements:

  • Achievement of weekly and monthly sales targets
  • Understanding of the sector and industry dynamics

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

