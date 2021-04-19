Sales Representative (Advertising)

It’s time to take to the sky, spread your wings and fly!

Is this you?

You are independent with an entrepreneurial mindset. You flourish working in a high-demanding and fast-paced environment. You have a passion for sales and you aren’t afraid to pick up the phone, doing hard sales and cold calling.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

This is not your typical sales representative position. You will be involved in business development, marketing activities as well campaign management.

You will be the first point of contact for the company, identifying and generating new business opportunities. Establishing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, media agencies and resellers.

You will oversee and manage the company’s social media accounts. You will be engaging media houses with noteworthy news, drafting and copywriting the conceptual articles. You will also arrange for the company to attend relevant industry events and conferences.

You will also be liaising with the General Manager and Operations to ensure that campaigns are executed as scheduled.

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new employer closed its offices following COVID-19, which means that you will have the opportunity to work from home.

You will need to be based in Cape Town so that you can meet with your fellow colleagues once a week at a shared office space, but you will be servicing customers throughout South Africa.

What you’ll need

You have a Matric but your tertiary qualification in business or commercial related studies will give you an advantage over the rest.

You come with at least 3 years B2B sales experience and preferably come from an advertising background.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a market related salary with an attractive commission structure. You will also be given a laptop and landline (great to know that you won’t have to use your own cellphone). Fuel and vehicle maintenance can be claimed back from the company and all travel and accommodation will be covered by the company when you travel to other parts of South Africa.

You will be joining a small team of dynamic and energetic people. Your new company doesn’t believe in micro-management but prefer to work with an open door policy and in a supportive team work environment.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Cold Calling

B2B

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

