Scheduling Executive

Requirements:

Matric

2 – 3 years relevant experience

Duties:

Plan the day’s programming list.

Liaise with producers on shows to go on air.

Put together the company’s daily playlist.

Ensuring that ads are in the correct format before going on air.

Creating Electronic Programme Guide (EPGs)and updating new content every week

Assess, collect, organize, preserve, maintain control over, and provide access to records and archives deemed to have long-term value.

Liaise with different programme producers, production managers, and commercial time sales.

Skilled with the Harries programming software, which is used for all TV programs going to air.

Should you meet all requirements please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position