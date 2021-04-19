Senior Accountant

If you’re looking to take your career to the next stage, this is the role for you!

Is this you?

You are highly numerative and have an exceptional eye for detail. You are task driven and are able to work in a fast-paced environment. You want to work for an organisation that believes in excellence and is focused on working together to achieve this.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be assisting the Head of Finance to maintain the financial health of the organisation in a hands on role where you will be responsible for the full financial function. Your duties will include, but not be limited to dealing with creditors, debtors and payroll. As well as reporting, forecasting and dealing with auditors.

Where you’ll be doing it

In a leading import and distribution organisation, specialising in the cleaning industry. The team is a small, dynamic team, spread across 4 provinces, with the head office based in Cape Town. They are passionate about the company’s culture and look to add value in everything they do.

What you’ll need

An accounting or finance degree, with CA and 2 years post Big 4 article experience.

You must be able to work at a high standard, along with pre-determined deadlines, within a high-pressure environment. Previous system experience on QuickBooks, Xero Accounting, Micros or ERP Systems will be advantageous.

What you’ll get

An attractive basic salary combined with the opportunity to work in a dynamic work-environment that values their employees.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Accountant

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

