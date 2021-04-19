Senior Application Developer

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Senior Application Developer. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

  • 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
  • Relevant certifications in Software Development
  • 10 plus years’ development experience
  • Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
  • Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
  • Advanced experience in MS SQL
  • Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
  • Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
  • Desirable Requirements
    • ITIL
    • GraphQL
    • Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form)
  • Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
  • Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
  • Experience in MicroServices
  • Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
  • Advanced Agile experience
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience with Unit and Performance testing
  • Experience in leading developersKnowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

KPAs:

  • Allocate tasks to the developers and manage their deliverables during stand-ups as per sprint planning
  • Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required.
  • Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
  • Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
  • Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
  • Perform dev signoff during the sprint cycles
  • Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality
  • Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

