Senior Application Developer

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Senior Application Developer. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

Relevant certifications in Software Development

10 plus years’ development experience

Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Desirable Requirements

ITIL



GraphQL



Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form)

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Advanced Agile experience

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Experience in leading developersKnowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

KPAs:

Allocate tasks to the developers and manage their deliverables during stand-ups as per sprint planning

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required.

Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency

Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

Perform dev signoff during the sprint cycles

Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality

Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

