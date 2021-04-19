Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Senior Application Developer. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.
Requirements:
- 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
- Relevant certifications in Software Development
- 10 plus years’ development experience
- Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
- Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
- Advanced experience in MS SQL
- Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
- Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
- Desirable Requirements
- ITIL
- GraphQL
- Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form)
- Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
- Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
- Experience in MicroServices
- Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
- Advanced Agile experience
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience with Unit and Performance testing
- Experience in leading developersKnowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.
KPAs:
- Allocate tasks to the developers and manage their deliverables during stand-ups as per sprint planning
- Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required.
- Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
- Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
- Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
- Perform dev signoff during the sprint cycles
- Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality
- Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.