Senior C# Backend Developer – Cape Town / Johannesburg – up to R900k PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A fintech with offices in the UK, US, South Africa, Mauritius, Thailand and New Zealand are looking for a bright, curios talented senior developer to be join their Johannesburg or Cape Town offices where they will be involved in the development of financial back-office systems for international banks and financial institutions.

If you are comfortable with taking ownership of a project and running with the project including all aspects of the project lifecycle, then this is where you should be. Take a step in the right direction and join this diverse, smart, agile but laid-back team who are passionate about technology.

To make it, you will need:

5+ years as a senior dev delivering enterprise level solutions

Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of the .NET/.NET Core ecosystem

Practical production/enterprise level ASP.NET MVC or ASP.NET Web API cexperience

Experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and web development frameworks (such as Angular, Bootstrap, Webpack)

Experience with SQL Server – Database design, querying and optimisation

Object Relational Mapping production level exposure, ideally NHibernate or Entity Framework

Apply software development practices such as test-driven development, code reviews and refactoring

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, design patterns and SOLID principles

Proficient in using source control, either through Git, Mercurial, SVN or TFS

Exposure to continuous integration using TeamCity or Jenkins

Exposure to continuous deployment using Octopus or UDeploy

Comfortable in server administration for tools like Nginx, SQL Server, Docker, Kubernetes and Linux-based servers

Reference Number for this position is SZ52750 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

