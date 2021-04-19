Senior C# Backend Developer – Cape Town / Johannesburg – up to R900k PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A fintech with offices in the UK, US, South Africa, Mauritius, Thailand and New Zealand are looking for a bright, curios talented senior developer to be join their Johannesburg or Cape Town offices where they will be involved in the development of financial back-office systems for international banks and financial institutions.
If you are comfortable with taking ownership of a project and running with the project including all aspects of the project lifecycle, then this is where you should be. Take a step in the right direction and join this diverse, smart, agile but laid-back team who are passionate about technology.
To make it, you will need:
- 5+ years as a senior dev delivering enterprise level solutions
- Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of the .NET/.NET Core ecosystem
- Practical production/enterprise level ASP.NET MVC or ASP.NET Web API cexperience
- Experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and web development frameworks (such as Angular, Bootstrap, Webpack)
- Experience with SQL Server – Database design, querying and optimisation
- Object Relational Mapping production level exposure, ideally NHibernate or Entity Framework
- Apply software development practices such as test-driven development, code reviews and refactoring
- Strong in Object Oriented Programming, design patterns and SOLID principles
- Proficient in using source control, either through Git, Mercurial, SVN or TFS
- Exposure to continuous integration using TeamCity or Jenkins
- Exposure to continuous deployment using Octopus or UDeploy
- Comfortable in server administration for tools like Nginx, SQL Server, Docker, Kubernetes and Linux-based servers
Reference Number for this position is SZ52750 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
