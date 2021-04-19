Senior group management accountant

Purpose

Prepare accurate, reliable information used for reporting to the Board, group exco and other stakeholders. Ensuring that information received from the group is reliable. Building relationships with the divisions. Oversight of and guiding the Group Management Accountant, who will have a dotted line reporting to this role.

Qualification

Matric – Accounting or related qualification – NQF Level 6- Chartered Accountant (South Africa) qualification- 1-3 years’ experience in a corporate environment (post articles

Attributes

The ability to – Display interpersonal skills – Work Independently with minimal supervision – Display a strong sense of ethics and honesty – demonstrate accuracy and pay attention to detail- Have a strong sense of personal accountability- Collaborate effectively across divisions – Communication effectively – Coordinate own time and prioritise the needs of stakeholders – Maintain Confidentiality

Ensure adequate functioning of head office finance

Drive clean internal audit reports

Completed GL recons reviewed (monthly)

Review creditors payments ensuring they are accurate, authorized and complete

Track head office internal performance versus budget and forcast and communicating results and variances to managment.

Divisional reporting

Building relationships with various divisions

Review all financial informationthat comesfrom divisions to ensure accuracy and completeness

Track divisional performance versus budget and forcast

Prepare agenda and arrange all head office engagements (status meetings) with divisional finance departments.

Group Reporting

Preparation of consolidated reports (E.g. management reports and/or, Capex report and cash recons) for Group financial manager.

Special projects & Reports- Compiling reports (e.g. reserve bank, Stats SA, shareholder reporting) for Group Financial Manager- Involvement in ad-hoc projects for head office

Annual financial statements and year end audit

Timely preparation of high quality annual financial statements (for both trading and dormant companies)

Preparation of information required for the year end audit and interaction with audit team to ensure no overruns.

Desired Skills:

CA

Chartered accountant

reporting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Cost & Management Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

