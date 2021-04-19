Senior Java Developer

Our client, a leading provider of insurance, expertise and innovative solutions including Medical Aid requires a Senior Java Developer with international and commercial experience, to design and implement systems using Java related technologies

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Design:

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements.

Development:

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures.

Testing:

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects.

Support / Troubleshooting:

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Mentoring / Team development:

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the company coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use.

Personal development:

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models.

General:

Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions. Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas that are supported.

Technical Competencies

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals. Knowledge of commonly used design patterns. Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch.

EJB; HTML; JSF; jQuery; JAXB; SOAP Web services; Message Driven Beans; UML; XML/XSD; SQL

