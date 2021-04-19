Senior Java Developer at In4Group Pty Ltd

SCOPE OF WORK:
The responsibilities of the successful candidate will include the following:
- Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.
- Ensure total quality of IT solutions by contributing to the compilation of standards, improved process and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.
- Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area thereby ensuring business continuity, in line with the agreed service standards.
- Set the functional discipline standards within the area responsibility and hold others to account, in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks/activities performed.
- Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.
- Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are realised.
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)
- Minimum 7 years’ experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years’ experience for senior level.
THE FOLLOWING WOULD BE A ADDED ADVANTAGE:
- Java SE and Java EE software development
- Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)
- XML, XSD and XSLT
- Web Services, EJB
- C# knowledge advantageous.
COMPETENCIES:
- Attention to detail;
- Effective Communication;
- Management Reporting;
- Agility;
- Learning Focus;
- Team oriented;
- Judgement and decision making;
- Analysis and problem solving;
- Resilience; and
- Managing complexity and ambiguity.
QUALIFCATIONS:
Degree / Diploma in IT.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENT:
- Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions
- Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill
- IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill.
Desired Skills:
- Concept Development
- team worker
- Agility
- Analysis
- Problem Solving
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd