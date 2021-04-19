Senior Java Developer at In4Group Pty Ltd

SCOPE OF WORK:

The responsibilities of the successful candidate will include the following:

Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.

Ensure total quality of IT solutions by contributing to the compilation of standards, improved process and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.

Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area thereby ensuring business continuity, in line with the agreed service standards.

Set the functional discipline standards within the area responsibility and hold others to account, in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks/activities performed.

Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.

Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are realised.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)

Minimum 7 years’ experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years’ experience for senior level.

THE FOLLOWING WOULD BE A ADDED ADVANTAGE:

Java SE and Java EE software development

Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)

XML, XSD and XSLT

Web Services, EJB

C# knowledge advantageous.

COMPETENCIES:

Attention to detail;

Effective Communication;

Management Reporting;

Agility;

Learning Focus;

Team oriented;

Judgement and decision making;

Analysis and problem solving;

Resilience; and

Managing complexity and ambiguity.

QUALIFCATIONS:

Degree / Diploma in IT.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENT:

Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions

Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill

IT enablement planning knowledge and skill

IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill.

Desired Skills:

Concept Development

team worker

Agility

Analysis

Problem Solving

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

