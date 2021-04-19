Senior Java Developer at In4Group Pty Ltd

Apr 19, 2021

SCOPE OF WORK:

The responsibilities of the successful candidate will include the following:

  • Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.
  • Ensure total quality of IT solutions by contributing to the compilation of standards, improved process and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.
  • Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area thereby ensuring business continuity, in line with the agreed service standards.
  • Set the functional discipline standards within the area responsibility and hold others to account, in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks/activities performed.
  • Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.
  • Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are realised.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)
  • Minimum 7 years’ experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years’ experience for senior level.

THE FOLLOWING WOULD BE A ADDED ADVANTAGE:

  • Java SE and Java EE software development
  • Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)
  • XML, XSD and XSLT
  • Web Services, EJB
  • C# knowledge advantageous.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Attention to detail;
  • Effective Communication;
  • Management Reporting;
  • Agility;
  • Learning Focus;
  • Team oriented;
  • Judgement and decision making;
  • Analysis and problem solving;
  • Resilience; and
  • Managing complexity and ambiguity.

QUALIFCATIONS:

Degree / Diploma in IT.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENT:

  • Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions
  • Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill.

Desired Skills:

  • Concept Development
  • team worker
  • Agility
  • Analysis
  • Problem Solving

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

