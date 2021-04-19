Senior Oracle BI/DW Developer (CH646) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the clothing retail industry, is looking for a Senior Business Intelligence / Data Warehouse Developer. The ideal candidate is a dynamic individual who has a proven track record in developing enterprise level data warehouses that conform to modern Business Intelligence standards. The person in this role will work closely with stakeholders and team members to define, design and deliver actionable insights to the business in an agile environment. You will be creating sophisticated data and reporting platforms that are business enablers. Your ability to adapt and quickly grasp new business concepts will ensure success in this role.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Champion BI and DW Architecture.

Champion data quality, integrity and reliability within the BI department.

Establish and grow architectural forums within the BI department

Data modelling (Dimensional, multi-dimensional and Relational)

ETL Architecture.

Process Automation and Architecture.

PL/SQL coding

Self-Service BI evangelist.

Business Process engineering

Process Optimisation

Data integration between legacy and modern systems.

Interface with users to understand and agree on specifications

Ad-hoc scripts to facilitate user queries

Batch support

Batch scheduling

Agile Documentation

Understanding and creation of ETL packages

Participate in design, peer and code reviews

Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing Business Intelligence solutions.

Grow skills and usage of Hadoop and Spark.

Contribute to the ideology and growth of moving the architecture to modern platforms, on-premise and/or cloud.

Mentorship of mid-level and junior developers.

QUALIFICATIONS

BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantial experience in a Data Warehousing or Business Intelligence environment.

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

Minimum 5 years data warehousing and/or ETL environment

Architectural mind-set

Data and report modelling experience

Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.

Batch processing and scheduling experience

Building and maintaining relationships with Business users

Documenting technical requirement from business briefs

TECHNICAL

Essential Competencies

Enterprise Data Warehousing using Ralph Kimball Methodology

ETL

PL/SQL or T-SQL scripting

IT/Business Process Engineering

Advantageous Competencies:

Cloudera Hadoop stack

TOGAF

Working with large volumes of transactional data

Oracle 11g, 12c, 19c

Microsoft SQL Server Database services

Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Agile experience working in SCRUM

SQL optimisation techniques

Oracle ESSBASE

BEHAVIOURAL:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Team Orientation

Quick learner

Highly self-motivated and driven.

Attention to detail

Willing to share knowledge

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

