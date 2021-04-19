Senior Procurement Operations Lead

SENIOR PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS LEAD

Market related salary offered

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Executes sourcing strategies within geographical scope for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing ensuring consistency with global Indirect category strategies. Develops negotiation strategy for local negotiations and actively leads local contract negotiations as required based on criticality or complexity.

Leads organizational change management efforts geographical area of responsibility – which includes plant locations and countries. Utilizes change management tools to ensure clarity of global procurement transformation goals and provide updates regarding the status of the changes. Serves as first point of escalation for any barriers to change that exist at the local level. Develops relationships with local and regional suppliers to support the overall global procurement supplier segmentation strategy. Directly manages local procurement operations resources to ensure delivery of operational procurement activity.

EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Required: Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain, Engineering, Business, or a related field.

Desired: Master’s Degree in a related field preferred. Project Management certification preferred.

EXPERIENCE:

At least five (5) years of procurement experience with prior experience applying project management principles and change management tools in a business setting required. Previous strategic sourcing experience required.

