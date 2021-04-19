Senior Project Development Manager (wind/solar)

Most of your experience involves early-stage development, you have developed countless wind energy projects over the years!

Is this you?

First and foremost, you are an entrepreneur, you may not be practicing as one however you way of thinking is this. You take charge of all project development activities where you are and possibly put you hand up to be involved in even more. When people describe you, you are efficient, effective and action orientated in what you do. You know what you are doing when identifying new project sites and enjoy it when things come to negotiating with landowners and all other stakeholders involved.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Both wind and solar projects would be part of your portfolio from site acquisitions, planning, engineering, permitting and ultimately construction. You will be involved in the full development lifecycle from early-stage development up until financial close. You will be the one to identify new projects sites and negotiate lease agreements with landowners, checking network access options and evaluating them from a technical, commercial, and legal aspect. Any due diligence processes are managed by you during the phase of project acquisition. External providers and local partners will be instructed and coordinated by you as well.

Where you’ll be doing it

With this organisation having nearly 30 years’ experience in the industry, you will join an international developer with over 600 employees world-wide. The Cape Town branch is made up of a team of dedicated professionals with a passion for what they do. Right now the team is small however the plan is ‘eye brow raising’.

What you’ll need

To qualify for this job opportunity, you firstly come from the renewable energy sector. You possess around 8 years demonstrated project development experience (early stage being the most dominant) e.g. permitting, negotiating lease agreements etc. We need a guru here! A degree in engineering will compliment this role however other relevant tertiary qualifications such as geography or an environmental qualification will still be considered. Only in addition to the experience required above is project management experience welcomed. We need a skilful and influential negotiator who is action-orientated and an out of the box thinker.

What you’ll get

An international organisation with a flat hierarchy where decisions can be made really quickly compared to their international counterparts. You will experience a culture that is friend, fair with an open door policy that is truly that. A market related salary is being offered but best of all, the opportunity to make a big impact. International training is also on the table (post COVID of course).

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

