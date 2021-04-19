Service Desk Agent at Sabenza IT

We are looking for a Service Desk Agent to join our client in Cape Town. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the Financial Sector, this role is for you!

The ideal candidate will have the below experience:

Contract is 3 months with possible extension for another 3 months.

Onsite Cape Town

No remote work from home / alternative location

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Desktop area

Shift rotation: 7am – 4pm / 9-6pm it will be based on the need but should be a weekly rotation.

Onsite support for daily incident and service requests resolution.

Use ISM Tool to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner.

Assist with commissioning and decommissioning of machines using SCCM

Assist with Desk moves

Be willing to work After Hours on standby support / due to project related tasks.

Document procedures and troubleshooting

Package software using SCCM

Image machines (Laptops and Desktop) using SCCM

Passionate about technology

Attention to detail

Problem solving skills

Ability to work well under pressure

Effective communication style

Methodical approach to work

Prioritization of Daily tasks based on urgency and impact

SCCM Packing / Deployment / Reporting skills (Intermediate- Advanced)

Office 365 support (Intermediate-Advanced)

Windows 10 (Intermediate – Advanced)

Smart device support (iPad, iPhone & Android) using Intune

Audio-visual / video conferencing skills

Mcafee EPO management skills and drive encryption

Availability – ASAP

Location – On-Site in Cape Town

