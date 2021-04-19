Snr ETL Developer (Oracle)

A financial institute in the Pretoria CBD is looking for the services of a Senior Oracle ETL Developer for a 12 month contract. The contract will be full time,
Senior Oracle ETL developers to perform development work in the Business Intelligence (BI) solutions projects
The BI development team requires the services of an ETL Developer to assist with development work required on Business Intelligence (BI) Projects, within the Business and Systems Technology Department
- A minimum of five years’ experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
- Experience pulling data from a variety of data source types
- Must have 5 year working experience with OBIEE, BI Publisher
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Experience with OLAP Cubes
- Must be proficient in SQL, PL/SQL and MDX
- Knowledge of BI methodologies such as Kimball and Inmon
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
- Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, SAS, Microstrategy, BusinessObjects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
- Essbase experience would be advantageous
- Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
- Working knowledge on Oracle Apex
- xperience of working in an agile development environment
Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent Advantageous
OBIEE certified
ODI certification