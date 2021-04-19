Snr ETL Developer (Oracle)

A financial institute in the Pretoria CBD is looking for the services of a Senior Oracle ETL Developer for a 12 month contract. The contract will be full time,

Senior Oracle ETL developers to perform development work in the Business Intelligence (BI) solutions projects

The BI development team requires the services of an ETL Developer to assist with development work required on Business Intelligence (BI) Projects, within the Business and Systems Technology Department

A minimum of five years’ experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).

Experience pulling data from a variety of data source types

Must have 5 year working experience with OBIEE, BI Publisher

Must have experience in the Kimball methodology

Experience with OLAP Cubes

Must be proficient in SQL, PL/SQL and MDX

Knowledge of BI methodologies such as Kimball and Inmon

Dimensional data modelling experience

Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, SAS, Microstrategy, BusinessObjects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)

Essbase experience would be advantageous

Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS

Working knowledge on Oracle Apex

xperience of working in an agile development environment

Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage

A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent Advantageous

OBIEE certified

ODI certification

Learn more/Apply for this position