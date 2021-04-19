Snr Payroll Administrator at Profile Personnel

Apr 19, 2021

Senior Payroll Administrator

 

Key Accountabilities

Payroll

  • Maintain payroll and all employee information on VIP Payroll, for permanent, fixed term contracts and permanent part-time employee’s.
  • Load all relevant data onto VIP (includes leave, overtime, garnishee orders etc)
  • Perform monthly payroll
  • Explain all variances and changes from previous months payrun
  • Print and safeguard all relevant payroll reports (ie. Nett salaries, duplicate payslips etc)
  • Provide Admin Input Controller with monthly payroll journals for processing onto Pastel.
  • Perform VIP to Pastel integration of data.
  • Reconcile and review payroll to general ledger on a monthly basis.
  • Prepare and submit journals in respect of provision for leave.
  • Check and capture all leave and absence registers and follow up on sick notes.
  • Prepare and submit necessary documentation in respect of pension, provident fund contributions, SACCAWU etc
  • Must have the ability to extract and manipulate VIP data, report compilation and reconciliation
  • Distribution of monthly payslips (paper / mobi)
  • Answering of any / all payroll queries
  • Administration

 

Maintain complete employee files

  • File and safeguard all relevant employee documentation
  • Dealing with staff joining and leaving the company (take-on and resignations)
  • Filing of all payroll and employee documentation
  • Accurate data capturing
  • Submissions
  • Prepare monthly PAYE, UIF and SDL report for submissions to SARS
  • Prepare and submit quarterly stats and reports for STATS SA
  • Prepare annual IRP5’s for all employee’s as well as IRP5 reconciliation for submission to SARS
  • Bi-Annual submission to SARS, prepare and submit
  • ETI reporting and calculations

 

 

Petty Cash

  • Control all petty cash and issue petty cash vouchers with all relevant authority
  • Do a monthly recon of actual cash on hand to the general ledger
  • Wages
  • Categorize time sheets into stores / cost centres and punch expenses into Pastel
  • Compare hourly rates and ensure correct calculations of overtime
  • Transfer money between various Edgray bank accounts and ensure funds are available for various payments
  • Pre-authorisation of payments as and when required

 

Minimum requirements for the job:

  • Matric / NQF4 Certificate.
  • Relevant diploma / payroll qualification
  • Valid Driver’s Licence – Code 8 unendorsed
  • Computer Literate: Word and Excel.
  • 5 – 8 advanced experience on VIP
  • Pastel Processing / Accounting skills advantageous
  • Working knowledge of labour and tax legislation

 

Should you wish to apply – please email your CV and Supporting Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position