Snr Payroll Administrator at Profile Personnel

Senior Payroll Administrator
Key Accountabilities
Payroll
- Maintain payroll and all employee information on VIP Payroll, for permanent, fixed term contracts and permanent part-time employee’s.
- Load all relevant data onto VIP (includes leave, overtime, garnishee orders etc)
- Perform monthly payroll
- Explain all variances and changes from previous months payrun
- Print and safeguard all relevant payroll reports (ie. Nett salaries, duplicate payslips etc)
- Provide Admin Input Controller with monthly payroll journals for processing onto Pastel.
- Perform VIP to Pastel integration of data.
- Reconcile and review payroll to general ledger on a monthly basis.
- Prepare and submit journals in respect of provision for leave.
- Check and capture all leave and absence registers and follow up on sick notes.
- Prepare and submit necessary documentation in respect of pension, provident fund contributions, SACCAWU etc
- Must have the ability to extract and manipulate VIP data, report compilation and reconciliation
- Distribution of monthly payslips (paper / mobi)
- Answering of any / all payroll queries
- Administration
Maintain complete employee files
- File and safeguard all relevant employee documentation
- Dealing with staff joining and leaving the company (take-on and resignations)
- Filing of all payroll and employee documentation
- Accurate data capturing
- Submissions
- Prepare monthly PAYE, UIF and SDL report for submissions to SARS
- Prepare and submit quarterly stats and reports for STATS SA
- Prepare annual IRP5’s for all employee’s as well as IRP5 reconciliation for submission to SARS
- Bi-Annual submission to SARS, prepare and submit
- ETI reporting and calculations
Petty Cash
- Control all petty cash and issue petty cash vouchers with all relevant authority
- Do a monthly recon of actual cash on hand to the general ledger
- Wages
- Categorize time sheets into stores / cost centres and punch expenses into Pastel
- Compare hourly rates and ensure correct calculations of overtime
- Transfer money between various Edgray bank accounts and ensure funds are available for various payments
- Pre-authorisation of payments as and when required
Minimum requirements for the job:
- Matric / NQF4 Certificate.
- Relevant diploma / payroll qualification
- Valid Driver’s Licence – Code 8 unendorsed
- Computer Literate: Word and Excel.
- 5 – 8 advanced experience on VIP
- Pastel Processing / Accounting skills advantageous
- Working knowledge of labour and tax legislation
Should you wish to apply – please email your CV and Supporting Documents to [Email Address Removed]