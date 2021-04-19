Snr Payroll Administrator at Profile Personnel

Senior Payroll Administrator

Key Accountabilities

Payroll

Maintain payroll and all employee information on VIP Payroll, for permanent, fixed term contracts and permanent part-time employee’s.

Load all relevant data onto VIP (includes leave, overtime, garnishee orders etc)

Perform monthly payroll

Explain all variances and changes from previous months payrun

Print and safeguard all relevant payroll reports (ie. Nett salaries, duplicate payslips etc)

Provide Admin Input Controller with monthly payroll journals for processing onto Pastel.

Perform VIP to Pastel integration of data.

Reconcile and review payroll to general ledger on a monthly basis.

Prepare and submit journals in respect of provision for leave.

Check and capture all leave and absence registers and follow up on sick notes.

Prepare and submit necessary documentation in respect of pension, provident fund contributions, SACCAWU etc

Must have the ability to extract and manipulate VIP data, report compilation and reconciliation

Distribution of monthly payslips (paper / mobi)

Answering of any / all payroll queries

Administration

Maintain complete employee files

File and safeguard all relevant employee documentation

Dealing with staff joining and leaving the company (take-on and resignations)

Filing of all payroll and employee documentation

Accurate data capturing

Submissions

Prepare monthly PAYE, UIF and SDL report for submissions to SARS

Prepare and submit quarterly stats and reports for STATS SA

Prepare annual IRP5’s for all employee’s as well as IRP5 reconciliation for submission to SARS

Bi-Annual submission to SARS, prepare and submit

ETI reporting and calculations

Petty Cash

Control all petty cash and issue petty cash vouchers with all relevant authority

Do a monthly recon of actual cash on hand to the general ledger

Wages

Categorize time sheets into stores / cost centres and punch expenses into Pastel

Compare hourly rates and ensure correct calculations of overtime

Transfer money between various Edgray bank accounts and ensure funds are available for various payments

Pre-authorisation of payments as and when required

Minimum requirements for the job:

Matric / NQF4 Certificate.

Relevant diploma / payroll qualification

Valid Driver’s Licence – Code 8 unendorsed

Computer Literate: Word and Excel.

5 – 8 advanced experience on VIP

Pastel Processing / Accounting skills advantageous

Working knowledge of labour and tax legislation

Should you wish to apply – please email your CV and Supporting Documents to [Email Address Removed]

