Software Developers (Full Stack Java EE Focus)

Apr 19, 2021

Job Description:
Technical:

  • Must be proficient in:
  • Full Stack JavaEE Developer
  • Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly
  • Proficient in Unix / Linux
  • Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI
  • Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)
  • SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
  • Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
  • Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
  • Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
  • Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in CI/CD chain tools including SONARcube and BlackDuck
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
  • Knowledge in: REST-API and micro service development using Java/J2EE, Springboot-Framework, Kubernetes -and Docker Container
  • Knowledge In: Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins

Non-Technical

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Programming
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position