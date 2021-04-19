SQL Database Administrator

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for an SQL Database Administrator. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5+ years experience

MCSE Certification

MSSQL 2012+ preferred

Degree in Computer Science/ IT preferred

Experience with the following is important:

SQL Database Administration skills



MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];



Server OS



MS Azure/ AWS/ Amazon



SSIS, SSRS and SSAS



Clustering



SQL Replication

Ability to set up relevant performance indicators

Draw and interpret data relationship models

Numerical and inductive reasoning must be strong

KPAs:

Manage document and test all backups processes

Design manage and document replication processes

Configure manage and document all server hardware and software that houses the SQL engines

Ensure uptime and optimal health of MS SQL RDMS’S

Schedule and monitor all SQL jobs

Design maintain and audit all security aspects around the SQL Server, logins and the associated applications

Proactive engagement with 3 rd party vendors pertaining to application databases

Form part of the Agile Methodology with specific focus on database standardization.

Release management of proprietary application databases

Cross functional support (BI, Service Delivery, Development and Cyber Security)

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

