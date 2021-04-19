Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for an SQL Database Administrator. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5+ years experience
- MCSE Certification
- MSSQL 2012+ preferred
- Degree in Computer Science/ IT preferred
- Experience with the following is important:
- SQL Database Administration skills
- MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];
- Server OS
- MS Azure/ AWS/ Amazon
- SSIS, SSRS and SSAS
- Clustering
- SQL Replication
- Ability to set up relevant performance indicators
- Draw and interpret data relationship models
- Numerical and inductive reasoning must be strong
KPAs:
- Manage document and test all backups processes
- Design manage and document replication processes
- Configure manage and document all server hardware and software that houses the SQL engines
- Ensure uptime and optimal health of MS SQL RDMS’S
- Schedule and monitor all SQL jobs
- Design maintain and audit all security aspects around the SQL Server, logins and the associated applications
- Proactive engagement with 3rd party vendors pertaining to application databases
- Form part of the Agile Methodology with specific focus on database standardization.
- Release management of proprietary application databases
- Cross functional support (BI, Service Delivery, Development and Cyber Security)
