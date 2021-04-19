SQL Database Administrator

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for an SQL Database Administrator. This will be a fixed-term contract for 3 years.

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5+ years experience
  • MCSE Certification
  • MSSQL 2012+ preferred
  • Degree in Computer Science/ IT preferred
  • Experience with the following is important:
    • SQL Database Administration skills
    • MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];
    • Server OS
    • MS Azure/ AWS/ Amazon
    • SSIS, SSRS and SSAS
    • Clustering
    • SQL Replication
  • Ability to set up relevant performance indicators
  • Draw and interpret data relationship models
  • Numerical and inductive reasoning must be strong

KPAs:

  • Manage document and test all backups processes
  • Design manage and document replication processes
  • Configure manage and document all server hardware and software that houses the SQL engines
  • Ensure uptime and optimal health of MS SQL RDMS’S
  • Schedule and monitor all SQL jobs
  • Design maintain and audit all security aspects around the SQL Server, logins and the associated applications
  • Proactive engagement with 3rd party vendors pertaining to application databases
  • Form part of the Agile Methodology with specific focus on database standardization.
  • Release management of proprietary application databases
  • Cross functional support (BI, Service Delivery, Development and Cyber Security)

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

