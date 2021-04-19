Supply Chain Manager

Apr 19, 2021

Requirements include:

  • Bachelors degree in Supply Chain
  • 10 years + experience in leading production process, supervising production teams, and
  • Product distribution
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Team management
  • Inspirational leadership
  • Run Sale forecasting model
  • Create Company production plan
  • Oversee Inventory and forecasting model for company products
  • ERP system

Please note this environment is an FMCG foods manufacturing sector operation.

Desired Skills:

  • Inventory Management
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Logistics Management
  • Cost Control
  • Sale forecast
  • Production plan
  • Stock target
  • Paint
  • Chemicals
  • Edible oils

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • More than 10 years Supply Chain Control

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A Corporate Company that is involved in processing and manufacturing FMCG products including edible oils

Learn more/Apply for this position