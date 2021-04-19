Supply Chain Manager

Requirements include:
- Bachelors degree in Supply Chain
- 10 years + experience in leading production process, supervising production teams, and
- Product distribution
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Team management
- Inspirational leadership
- Run Sale forecasting model
- Create Company production plan
- Oversee Inventory and forecasting model for company products
- ERP system
Please note this environment is an FMCG foods manufacturing sector operation.
Desired Skills:
- Inventory Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Logistics Management
- Cost Control
- Sale forecast
- Production plan
- Stock target
- Paint
- Chemicals
- Edible oils
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- More than 10 years Supply Chain Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Corporate Company that is involved in processing and manufacturing FMCG products including edible oils