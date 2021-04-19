Technical IT Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Lead a diverse, cross-functional team to effectively deliver strategy and provide & maintain innovative solutions as the next Technical IT Manager sought by a growing and reputable Retail Group. Your core role will also be to ensure business capabilities are delivered, producing measurable business value and ensuring a competitive advantage. You will require a suitable IT/Commercial Degree or equivalent, 8-10 years’ experience in a similar role across multiple areas of IT, able to factor in retail models & levers in building an optimal IT landscape & experience developing software and/or running IT solutions with specific focus on E-commerce [URL Removed] central and decentralized applications within own business unit (including technology management, maintenance and upgrades) –

Identify IT and related business risks (Including resourcing) across areas of responsibility and develop strategies for risk management and mitigation in accordance with IT Governance.

Ensure adherence to IT Policy, Procedures and Policies.

Ensure E-commerce Application stability and scale requirements.

Partner with business to define the IT- BU roadmap and drive delivery of that roadmap –

Build and nurture effective relationships with business counterparts and suppliers and own the relationship with the business unit – actively manage the relationship and expectations to ensure customer satisfaction.

Assure service delivery within business unit: Ensure that business service requirements are defined and actively managed. Act as an escalation point for any application service issues within business unit.



Provide optimal end-to-end IT solutions to meet business requirements and enable new business capabilities for the business unit –

Work in an integrated way with the Technology, Quality Assurance and Service competencies to provide optimal solutions to meet business requirements and enable new business capabilities.

Identify and analyse business requirements for their IT impact (including benchmarking, feasibility and assessment) and provide input into the prioritization process.

Partner with IT Manager: Technical (Online Architecture/Solutions) to deliver to solutions to business.

Lead a diverse, cross functional, (direct/ virtual) team to effectively deliver strategy and operating plans within time and on budget –

Create a culture of continuous improvement (root cause analysis, trend analysis, capacity and performance).

Manage Developer outputs across digital channels (Online Web/Mobile App).

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant IT or Commercial Degree or tertiary qualification.

8 – 10 Years’ work experience (preferably across multiple areas of IT and in a lead or management role).

A track record of delivery in IT (large programmes and operations).

Experience developing software and / or running IT solutions organisations or businesses with specific focus on E-commerce capabilities.

Track record of managing relationships at different levels.

Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

ATTRIBUTES:

Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities.

Supports and energises people, facilitating optimised performance, growth and development.

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem.

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Devises action plans for adapting to change.

