Technical Writer

The Technical Writer will work collaboratively with the engineering team to drive internal technical documentation.

You’ll help us scale our engineering efforts by coaching engineers on writing great documentation that is accessible to everyone on the team.

We value open and empathetic communication across the team and company, each other’s thought processes and have an open forum to collaborate cross-domain.You say what you do and do what you say. We’re all accountable to each other and our customers, we set expectations and meet them.

We don’t push tickets through, we thoughtfully problem solve pain points for our customers before, during and after code [URL Removed] document our approach to scale what we do, soliciting input from the team and ensuring no team member is left [URL Removed] continuously learning to build mastery and become domain experts at a worldwide level and we measure outcomes not outputs.

Developing and maintaining a detailed catalogue of developer reference materials and tutorials that describe the process for consuming our APIs and associated data models

Producing written guides, including contextual content that clarifies why and when a user might use a feature or workflow

Continuously improving documentation content in collaboration with engineers, product managers, design, user experience and others

Editing, clarifying, and proof reading documents written by others, and coaching non-writers on ways to improve their writing skills

Identifying and addressing content gaps or the need for additional media such as diagrams or videos

Develop and maintain a technical writing style guide, analysing competitor documentation content and features

A deep understanding of technical systems and the ability to translate that knowledge into simple, polished, and engaging content

A curiosity and drive to work with team members across the organisation to produce great documentation

The ability to self organise and provide transparency across the organisation

Previous software development experience is a plus

Excellent skills in writing, editing, research, and planning

Experience writing and managing software documentation, with a keen eye for detail

Familiarity with open-source platforms and authoring/publishing tools for a “docs-as-code” approach using OpenApiSpec (OAS), such as Swagger, [URL Removed] ReDoc, Postman or Apiary

An understanding of multiple programming languages, such as Python or JavaScript

An understanding of AWS and cloud computing.

Desired Skills:

Technical Writing

