Training Development Officer at Ntice Search

A multi-disciplinary private hospital that provides specialist services in state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, is seeking the skill set of a Training Development Officer in Durban. As an award-winning hospital this will challenge your career to the next [URL Removed] incumbent will be responsible for the analyses of training needs, developing of training plans and the facilitation of training to meet needs identified. Assist and support the professional development of staff and quality improvement of the unit and hospital. Act as resource for the implementation of evidence-based practice and risk mitigation. The incumbent will assist the Unit Manager to support daily unit efficiencies.KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sound knowledge of costs and cost containment including economic use of stock and accurate charging of all items.

Identifying training and development needs.

Designing and expanding training and development programmes based on the needs of the organisation and the individual.

Coordinate the supportive role in Infection Management and Training.

Timeous accurate reporting to relevant management structure.

Participation on relevant committees.

Any other duties assigned by the management from time to time.

Policies and procedures development and implementation.

Ensuring positive patient care.

Implement quality improvement strategies.

Auditing of patient care.

Infection control.

Apply evidence-based practices including best care always.

Producing training materials for in-house courses.

Ensuring that statutory training requirements are met.

Evaluating training and development programmes.

Keeping up to date with developments in training by reading relevant journals, going to meetings and attending relevant courses.

Computer Literacy essential.

Fluent communication in English essential.

EDUCATION

Registration with the South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse.

Nursing Education qualification is essential.

Infection Control experience advantage.

Compliance with the SANC code for a Registered Nurse and all applicable health care legislation.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Working experience in private healthcare or healthcare funding industry will be advantageous.

Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

