Training Facilitator
We are looking for an Assessor.
Responsibilities include, but is not limited to:
- Develop computerized on the job training;
- Create proactive training plans;
- Prepare compliance Reports;
- Develop and implement methods of measuring effectiveness of training;
- Coordinate , develop , deliver and manage training and development programs for security officers;
- Identify training needs and deliver training;
Candidate must possess a strong sense of urgency and an ability to work in a fast paced environment, a strong team player, with advanced computer skills.
3 years + experience in Security Training
Minimum requirements:
- Excellent command of English
- Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.
- Valid Grade A PSiRA
- SASSETA accredited Assessor
- Driver’s license – Must
- Own transport is essential
- Clear Criminal record
- Computer Literacy Qualification
- Professional demeanour
- Well-mannered with a "Can Do" attitude
Desired Skills:
- Training & Development
- Facilitator
- Assessor
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Safety & Security
- 2 to 5 years Training