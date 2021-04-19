Training Facilitator

We are looking for an Assessor.

Responsibilities include, but is not limited to:

Develop computerized on the job training;

Create proactive training plans;

Prepare compliance Reports;

Develop and implement methods of measuring effectiveness of training;

Coordinate , develop , deliver and manage training and development programs for security officers;

Identify training needs and deliver training;

Candidate must possess a strong sense of urgency and an ability to work in a fast paced environment, a strong team player, with advanced computer skills.

3 years + experience in Security Training

Minimum requirements:

Excellent command of English

Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.

Valid Grade A PSiRA

SASSETA accredited Assessor

Driver’s license – Must

Own transport is essential

Clear Criminal record

Computer Literacy Qualification

Professional demeanour

Well-mannered with a "Can Do"

Desired Skills:

Training & Development

Facilitator

Assessor

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Safety & Security

2 to 5 years Training

