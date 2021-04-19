Training Facilitator

Apr 19, 2021

Training Facilitator

We are looking for an Assessor.
Responsibilities include, but is not limited to:

  • Develop computerized on the job training;
  • Create proactive training plans;
  • Prepare compliance Reports;
  • Develop and implement methods of measuring effectiveness of training;
  • Coordinate , develop , deliver and manage training and development programs for security officers;
  • Identify training needs and deliver training;

Candidate must possess a strong sense of urgency and an ability to work in a fast paced environment, a strong team player, with advanced computer skills.
3 years + experience in Security Training
Minimum requirements:

  • Excellent command of English
  • Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.
  • Valid Grade A PSiRA
  • SASSETA accredited Assessor
  • Driver’s license – Must
  • Own transport is essential
  • Clear Criminal record
  • Computer Literacy Qualification
  • Professional demeanour
  • Well-mannered with a “Can Do” [URL Removed] are looking for an Assessor.

Desired Skills:

  • Training & Development
  • Facilitator
  • Assessor

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Safety & Security
  • 2 to 5 years Training

Learn more/Apply for this position