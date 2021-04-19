Trend Micro debuts security platform on AWS

Trend Micro has announced the AWS Marketplace debut of its comprehensive platform, Trend Micro Cloud One, designed to protect across cloud-based environments with services designed for applications, network, workloads, file storage, containers and cloud security posture management.

“We applaud Trend Micro for building security services suited for buyers who innovate on AWS and participate in the shared responsibility model,” says Kamlesh Talreja, GM of AWS Marketplace. “AWS Marketplace is the first cloud marketplace to offer Trend Micro Cloud One, enabling developers to access the flexible pricing, customizable contracts, and rapid deployment they need.”

According to Gartner: “Enterprises are increasingly implementing hybrid data center architectures, with workloads spanning on-premises and public cloud IaaS providers and, increasingly, container-based implementations leveraging serverless functions. However, elastic, cloud-native-style applications have unique security requirements that are quite different from end-user-facing systems. To securely embrace the opportunities of public cloud and to support the speed and dynamism of cloud environments, workload protection solutions designed to meet these requirements should be used.”

Many companies today have at least some presence in the cloud, including moving towards containers and serverless deployments.

Trend Micro mirrors the self-service, pay-as-you-go procurement model offered by AWS. This simplifies everything related to cloud builds from volume negotiation to API integrations. Customers have the investment benefit of security flexibility as application designs evolve over time with the assurance not to overburden the organization’s security teams.

“AWS Marketplace makes it easy for users to get the right tools for the job at hand. This new listing allows users to easily get the security tools they need for the applications they are building in the cloud,” says Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer of Trend Micro. “Regardless of an organization’s structure or existing cloud footprint, our cloud services simplify the protection of everything being built in the cloud, while ensuring necessary regulatory compliance.”