Actuarial Analyst

The purpose of this role is to assist the Chief Actuarial & Investments in performing all actuarial related calculations and reports.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES, MEASURES & INTERFACES

Insurance reserves

– Collect, review, recon and maintain data for the purposes of calculating actuarial technical insurance reserves and IMU liability for financial statements and for regulatory returns.

– Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations.

– Perform budget variance analysis on reserves and prepare variance commentary

– Prepare the quarterly actuarial valuation report.

– Contribute to the review of the appropriateness of reserving methodologies.

– Compare best estimate against actual experience.

– Prepare reserves required for budget purposes

Capital requirements

– Collect, review, recon and maintain data for the purposes of calculating capital requirements using the regulatory standard formula and economic capital formula to determine solvency position.

– Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations.

– Update and recalibrate the economic capital calculation.

– Contribute to the review of the appropriateness of economic capital methodologies.

– Perform quarterly capital allocation calculations.

– Prepare quarterly and annual qualitative returns (QRTs), and actuarial components of the annual quantitative returns (QRR).

– Prepare quarterly capital management report.

– Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA)

Assist the unit head with asset and liability modelling, ORSA solvency projections and stress/scenario testing.

Recalibrate capital projection model.

Assist with drafting the ORSA report.

Assess the solvency impact of underwriting new business.

Assist with reviewing the related risk appetite statements and metrics.

Other

– Contribute to the development of all related policies (asset liability management policy, ORSA policy, reserving policy, reinsurance policy.

– Assist with preparing required information needed for annual financial statement notes.

– Liaise with the actuarial external services providers.

– Assist with reviewing the unit’s risk register.

– Prepare information for related ERP KPI metrics.

– Attend when required the project committee meetings.

– Assist Junior Actuarial Analyst with her/his work.

– Review work prepared by Junior Actuarial Analyst.

– Assist the unit head to plan unit deliverables.

Key Measures

– Quality of technical reserve reports submitted (accuracy and adequate data); Updated models and policies;

Key Interfaces

Chief Actuarial & Investments

– All Operations functions (especially: Finance, PMWU, PEAR, Underwriting)

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

– Honour’s degree in Mathematics or Actuarial Science.

– At least four actuarial board exemptions / exam passes through the Actuarial Society of South Africa or equivalent actuarial society.

– Additional business qualifications are an added advantage.

– 3-5 years of insurance actuarial reserving and capital experience.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Should have demonstrated the following competencies:

– Proven proficiency in actuarial concepts/methodologies.

– Extensive knowledge of Excel and VBA programming are an added advantage.

– Knowledge of other Microsoft Office packages (e.g. Word, Power-Point).

– Strong analytical skills, statistical skills and attention to detail.

– Excellent verbal communications, presentation and negotiation.

– Ability to work independently.

– Ability to use own initiative.

– Ability to prioritise own tasks effectively.

– Ability to communicate actuarial concepts to non-specialists.

– Ability to communicate verbally and in writing at all levels.

– Ability to forge relationships with other areas of the business at all levels.

– Problem solving skills to identify issues and present creative and practical solutions.

– Strict attention to detail and deadline orientated.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Required to have the following Behavioural competencies:

– Problem Solving: Demonstrates an ability to solve problems effectively by systematically analysing the situation, interpreting it and generating solution options based as much on past experiences and precedents, as on novel approaches.

– Business Acumen: Develops and uses a strategy to target own time (and time of others) on a portfolio of customers to maximize revenue and profitability.

– Delivery: Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are safely and successfully implemented.

– Conflict Resolution division ; : Identifies and pushes for solutions in which all parties can benefit.

– Team Participation: Consistently offers relevant input to team discussions as issues are being clarified and solutions are being developed.

– Flexibility: Available to work more than ordinary business hours.

– Decision Making: This is an analytical role, but the job holder will assist the Actuary in decision making.

