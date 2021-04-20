Actuarial Analyst

The purpose of this role is to assist the Chief Actuarial & Investments in performing all actuarial related calculations and reports.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES, MEASURES & INTERFACES
Insurance reserves
– Collect, review, recon and maintain data for the purposes of calculating actuarial technical insurance reserves and IMU liability for financial statements and for regulatory returns.
– Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations.
– Perform budget variance analysis on reserves and prepare variance commentary
– Prepare the quarterly actuarial valuation report.
– Contribute to the review of the appropriateness of reserving methodologies.
– Compare best estimate against actual experience.
– Prepare reserves required for budget purposes
Capital requirements
– Collect, review, recon and maintain data for the purposes of calculating capital requirements using the regulatory standard formula and economic capital formula to determine solvency position.
– Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations.
– Update and recalibrate the economic capital calculation.
– Contribute to the review of the appropriateness of economic capital methodologies.
– Perform quarterly capital allocation calculations.
– Prepare quarterly and annual qualitative returns (QRTs), and actuarial components of the annual quantitative returns (QRR).
– Prepare quarterly capital management report.
– Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA)
- Assist the unit head with asset and liability modelling, ORSA solvency projections and stress/scenario testing.
- Recalibrate capital projection model.
- Assist with drafting the ORSA report.
- Assess the solvency impact of underwriting new business.
- Assist with reviewing the related risk appetite statements and metrics.
Other
– Contribute to the development of all related policies (asset liability management policy, ORSA policy, reserving policy, reinsurance policy.
– Assist with preparing required information needed for annual financial statement notes.
– Liaise with the actuarial external services providers.
– Assist with reviewing the unit’s risk register.
– Prepare information for related ERP KPI metrics.
– Attend when required the project committee meetings.
– Assist Junior Actuarial Analyst with her/his work.
– Review work prepared by Junior Actuarial Analyst.
– Assist the unit head to plan unit deliverables.
Key Measures
– Quality of technical reserve reports submitted (accuracy and adequate data); Updated models and policies;
Key Interfaces
Chief Actuarial & Investments
– All Operations functions (especially: Finance, PMWU, PEAR, Underwriting)
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
– Honour’s degree in Mathematics or Actuarial Science.
– At least four actuarial board exemptions / exam passes through the Actuarial Society of South Africa or equivalent actuarial society.
– Additional business qualifications are an added advantage.
– 3-5 years of insurance actuarial reserving and capital experience.
SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Should have demonstrated the following competencies:
– Proven proficiency in actuarial concepts/methodologies.
– Extensive knowledge of Excel and VBA programming are an added advantage.
– Knowledge of other Microsoft Office packages (e.g. Word, Power-Point).
– Strong analytical skills, statistical skills and attention to detail.
– Excellent verbal communications, presentation and negotiation.
– Ability to work independently.
– Ability to use own initiative.
– Ability to prioritise own tasks effectively.
– Ability to communicate actuarial concepts to non-specialists.
– Ability to communicate verbally and in writing at all levels.
– Ability to forge relationships with other areas of the business at all levels.
– Problem solving skills to identify issues and present creative and practical solutions.
– Strict attention to detail and deadline orientated.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
Required to have the following Behavioural competencies:
– Problem Solving: Demonstrates an ability to solve problems effectively by systematically analysing the situation, interpreting it and generating solution options based as much on past experiences and precedents, as on novel approaches.
– Business Acumen: Develops and uses a strategy to target own time (and time of others) on a portfolio of customers to maximize revenue and profitability.
– Delivery: Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are safely and successfully implemented.
– Conflict Resolution division ; : Identifies and pushes for solutions in which all parties can benefit.
– Team Participation: Consistently offers relevant input to team discussions as issues are being clarified and solutions are being developed.
– Flexibility: Available to work more than ordinary business hours.
– Decision Making: This is an analytical role, but the job holder will assist the Actuary in decision making.
