Advanced WEB JAVA Developer – Remote/ Home office – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Have you excelled in your previous position, able to couple your strong development experience with your ability to question and interface at an advanced level? Is Full Stack Java your passion?

Our International manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional Web/Java Developer to join their technical team.

You will be working on world class projects and will form part of a team that implements features utilizing the agile methodology.

Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Development and Support of custom developed applications as well as experience in the following tech stack:

Angular 10+

Typescript

Karma

Jasmine

HTML

CSS

Web components

Java 11

J2EE

JUnit

SQL Queries and optimisation

JAX-RS

JPA

JTA

ORM

Flyway

o PostgreSQL

Maven

Jira

Confluence

X-Ray

BitBucket

Git

Reference Number for this position is GZ52570 which is a long term ongoing contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R500 and R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

