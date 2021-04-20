Agent: Client Care at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To provide administrative service and support to Capitec Bank’s clients; utilizing product knowledge to attend to enquiries and complaints relating to account information and card transactions.

To provide support to all clients making use of Capitec Bank’s Internet Banking and Mobile Banking services.

Experience

Minimum:

1 – 2 years inbound contact centre

Customer service experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum:

Call centre processes and procedures

Customer care and service protocol

Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Telephonic / Call skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Following Instructions and Procedures

Planning and Organising

Persuading and Influencing

Deciding and Initiating Action

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Able to work a 45 hour week inclusive of weekends and public holidays on a shift basis including night shift

Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

