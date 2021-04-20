Android Developer

Exciting contract opportunity for an Android Developer with our multi-national leading development client based in Cape Town.

Required

4 – 6 years’ experience as a developer.

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Skills

Excellent knowledge and experience in developing for the Android platforms.

Excellent knowledge of Kotlin and Java

Proficient with Android SDK , Java, and modern libraries (Retrofit, RxJava, Moshi, etc.).

, Java, and modern libraries (Retrofit, RxJava, Moshi, etc.). Experience with offline storage and threading.

Familiar with RESTful APIs and JSON to interact with backend systems.

Working knowledge of Bluetooth Low Energy.

Strong knowledge of encryption mechanisms.

Experienced with source control systems (git/GitHub)

Knowledge of low-level system work is preferred (services, backgrounding).

Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.

Have published one or more Android apps in the app store.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Bonus

Knowledge of networking or network performance testing will be a huge bonus.

Knowledge of 802.11 would be an additional massive bonus.

Experience building developer tools.

