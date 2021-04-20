Android Developer

Exciting contract opportunity for an Android Developer with our multi-national leading development client based in Cape Town.

Required

  • 4 – 6 years’ experience as a developer.
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Skills

  • Excellent knowledge and experience in developing for the Android platforms.
  • Excellent knowledge of Kotlin and Java
  • Proficient with Android SDK, Java, and modern libraries (Retrofit, RxJava, Moshi, etc.).
  • Experience with offline storage and threading.
  • Familiar with RESTful APIs and JSON to interact with backend systems.
  • Working knowledge of Bluetooth Low Energy.
  • Strong knowledge of encryption mechanisms.
  • Experienced with source control systems (git/GitHub)
  • Knowledge of low-level system work is preferred (services, backgrounding).
  • Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.
  • Have published one or more Android apps in the app store.
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Bonus

  • Knowledge of networking or network performance testing will be a huge bonus.
  • Knowledge of 802.11 would be an additional massive bonus.
  • Experience building developer tools.

