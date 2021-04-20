Exciting contract opportunity for an Android Developer with our multi-national leading development client based in Cape Town.
Required
- 4 – 6 years’ experience as a developer.
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
Skills
- Excellent knowledge and experience in developing for the Android platforms.
- Excellent knowledge of Kotlin and Java
- Proficient with Android SDK, Java, and modern libraries (Retrofit, RxJava, Moshi, etc.).
- Experience with offline storage and threading.
- Familiar with RESTful APIs and JSON to interact with backend systems.
- Working knowledge of Bluetooth Low Energy.
- Strong knowledge of encryption mechanisms.
- Experienced with source control systems (git/GitHub)
- Knowledge of low-level system work is preferred (services, backgrounding).
- Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.
- Have published one or more Android apps in the app store.
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.
Bonus
- Knowledge of networking or network performance testing will be a huge bonus.
- Knowledge of 802.11 would be an additional massive bonus.
- Experience building developer tools.