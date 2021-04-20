Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels to join their team.

Role Description:

Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)

Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements.

Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns and principles.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for the drafting of Technical Specifications, design and test plans for the remote banking environment

Responsible for ensuring a thorough understanding of the Functional Description (business spec)

Responsible for document the critical success deliverables for technical implementation

Responsible for the compilation of comprehensive technical specifications

Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Responsible to obtain Technical Specification sign-off before hand-over to Development Team

Level 1: Peer Architects

Level 2: Peer Architects and Design Manager: EDC

Level 3: Design Manager and Risk, EBF, IA

Continuously liaise with development team to ensure delivery according to specifications

Peer review of technical specifications, design, and test plans drafted by others across external vendors

Review and provide input on relevant technical specifications, designs and test plans

Research and Development

Continuous research on best practices related to systems development, architectural and design patterns & principles.

Set quality design standards for development/architecture

Critically review/evaluate new technologies/security principles

Responsible for continuous improvement of current systems

On-time delivery

Responsible for the delivery of a signed-off technical specification (includes design documentation and test plans) at agreed deadline (end of ripening iteration)

Responsible for providing input during the sizing of the tasks

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Grade 12

A relevant IT qualification

At last 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development

At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and / or digital channels

Knowledge Required:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

API design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position