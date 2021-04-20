A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels to join their team.
Role Description:
- Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)
- Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements.
- Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns and principles.
Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for the drafting of Technical Specifications, design and test plans for the remote banking environment
- Responsible for ensuring a thorough understanding of the Functional Description (business spec)
- Responsible for document the critical success deliverables for technical implementation
- Responsible for the compilation of comprehensive technical specifications
- Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Responsible to obtain Technical Specification sign-off before hand-over to Development Team
- Level 1: Peer Architects
- Level 2: Peer Architects and Design Manager: EDC
- Level 3: Design Manager and Risk, EBF, IA
- Continuously liaise with development team to ensure delivery according to specifications
Peer review of technical specifications, design, and test plans drafted by others across external vendors
- Review and provide input on relevant technical specifications, designs and test plans
Research and Development
- Continuous research on best practices related to systems development, architectural and design patterns & principles.
- Set quality design standards for development/architecture
- Critically review/evaluate new technologies/security principles
- Responsible for continuous improvement of current systems
On-time delivery
- Responsible for the delivery of a signed-off technical specification (includes design documentation and test plans) at agreed deadline (end of ripening iteration)
- Responsible for providing input during the sizing of the tasks
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Grade 12
- A relevant IT qualification
- At last 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development
- At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and / or digital channels
Knowledge Required:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Systems analysis and design
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- API design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.