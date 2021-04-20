Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels

Apr 20, 2021

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels to join their team.

Role Description:

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)
  • Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements.
  • Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns and principles.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for the drafting of Technical Specifications, design and test plans for the remote banking environment

  • Responsible for ensuring a thorough understanding of the Functional Description (business spec)
  • Responsible for document the critical success deliverables for technical implementation
  • Responsible for the compilation of comprehensive technical specifications
  • Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Responsible to obtain Technical Specification sign-off before hand-over to Development Team
  • Level 1: Peer Architects
  • Level 2: Peer Architects and Design Manager: EDC
  • Level 3: Design Manager and Risk, EBF, IA
  • Continuously liaise with development team to ensure delivery according to specifications

Peer review of technical specifications, design, and test plans drafted by others across external vendors

  • Review and provide input on relevant technical specifications, designs and test plans

Research and Development

  • Continuous research on best practices related to systems development, architectural and design patterns & principles.
  • Set quality design standards for development/architecture
  • Critically review/evaluate new technologies/security principles
  • Responsible for continuous improvement of current systems

On-time delivery

  • Responsible for the delivery of a signed-off technical specification (includes design documentation and test plans) at agreed deadline (end of ripening iteration)
  • Responsible for providing input during the sizing of the tasks

Qualifications and Experience Required:

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant IT qualification
  • At last 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development
  • At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and / or digital channels

Knowledge Required:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • API design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)

Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

