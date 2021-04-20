Artisan Diesel Mechanic at Armscor Dockyard

The Armscor Dockyard Site and Facilities Services division has a vacancy for an Artisan: Diesel Mechanic. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To supply a repair and maintenance service of diesel engines and associated equipment to the fleet of the South African Navy as well as Armscor Dockyard.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

Perform preventative and corrective maintenance activities as per safety regulations, preventative maintenance plans and maintenance procedures to a fleet of mobile diesel engines consisting of cherry pickers, forklifts, mobile cranes etc.

Interpret job card requirements and identify all the resources required to perform a job.

Conduct risk assessments and mitigate any identified risks.

Execute the job, adhering to all instructions, procedures, policies and regulations and staying within time and cost constraints.

Liaise with, support and assist superiors, project managers and other sections to ensure optimum completion of jobs by the Dockyard.

Complete and maintain all applicable records pertaining to diesel equipment.

Predict remaining life of components by determining consequences of mechanical/electrical failure of diesel machines, and destruction of diesel plant and / or human endangerment.

Abide by, promote and partake in all safety, health, environmental, quality and security requirements of the Dockyard.

Investigate recurring problems by participating in or leading diesel plant /equipment investigations and scrutinizing deviation forms, plant history, service notifications, drawings, specifications, manuals etc. to mitigate possible diesel plant damage.

Check that correct spares and materials are ordered and received by maintaining spares at adequate level for daily availability.

Assist with the recommissioning and acceptance of diesel equipment by conducting post maintenance re-commissioning and acceptance tests.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum 2 years relevant experience

COMPETENCIES AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Trade Certificate (Diesel Mechanic).

Marine experience will be an added advantage.

SPECIAL PROFICIENCY/SKILLS:

Knowledge of maintenance in fitting and repairing of diesel engines.

Knowledge of repair and maintenance of cherry pickers, forklifts, tractors and mobile crane diesel engines.

Hand skills in order to utilise a vast range of hand tools and equipment.

CLOSING DATE: 04 MAY 2021

Late applications will not be considered, and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.

Short-listed candidates will be subject to psychometric assessment, reference checking, verification of personal data, and security clearance as part of the selection process.

Desired Skills:

Ability to work with Fast moving machinery.

Ability to work in confined spaces

Ability to work at heights

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Artisan

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

In line with Armscor’s commitment to complying with the Employment Equity Act, No 55 of 1998, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

