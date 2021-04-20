Auto Electrician

Apr 20, 2021

A well-established mining equipment company is looking for a Qualified Auto Electrician who will be responsible for all electrical matters on mining equipment.

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct pre-use inspections on machinery and equipment
  • Develop, modify, construct and install machinery and equipment
  • Responsible to monitor and identify spares requirements
  • Inspect and test machines, equipment and parts for legal compliance
  • Perform risk assessments
  • Provide input in preparing maintenance and inspection schedules
  • Responsible for the re-wiring of machinery
  • Strip and repair components.
  • Panel building
  • Team management

Requirements

  • 5+ Years experience as an Auto Electrician
  • Auto Electrician Red Seal or AA Auto electrician certification ESSENTIAL
  • Experience dealing with instruments
  • Knowledge of CAN-Bus electrical systems
  • Team management/ supervisory experience

This job may be removed before it expires. If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Auto Electrician
  • Mining Equipment
  • CAN-Bus
  • Electrical
  • Qualified

