Auto Electrician

A well-established mining equipment company is looking for a Qualified Auto Electrician who will be responsible for all electrical matters on mining equipment.

Responsibilities:

Conduct pre-use inspections on machinery and equipment

Develop, modify, construct and install machinery and equipment

Responsible to monitor and identify spares requirements

Inspect and test machines, equipment and parts for legal compliance

Perform risk assessments

Provide input in preparing maintenance and inspection schedules

Responsible for the re-wiring of machinery

Strip and repair components.

Panel building

Team management

Requirements

5+ Years experience as an Auto Electrician

Auto Electrician Red Seal or AA Auto electrician certification ESSENTIAL

Experience dealing with instruments

Knowledge of CAN-Bus electrical systems

Team management/ supervisory experience

