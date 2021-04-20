A well-established mining equipment company is looking for a Qualified Auto Electrician who will be responsible for all electrical matters on mining equipment.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct pre-use inspections on machinery and equipment
- Develop, modify, construct and install machinery and equipment
- Responsible to monitor and identify spares requirements
- Inspect and test machines, equipment and parts for legal compliance
- Perform risk assessments
- Provide input in preparing maintenance and inspection schedules
- Responsible for the re-wiring of machinery
- Strip and repair components.
- Panel building
- Team management
Requirements
- 5+ Years experience as an Auto Electrician
- Auto Electrician Red Seal or AA Auto electrician certification ESSENTIAL
- Experience dealing with instruments
- Knowledge of CAN-Bus electrical systems
- Team management/ supervisory experience
Desired Skills:
- Auto Electrician
- Mining Equipment
- CAN-Bus
- Electrical
- Qualified