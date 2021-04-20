Bond Cancellation Secretary

Apr 20, 2021

POSITION: Bond Cancellation Secretary (#BSEC)
LOCATION: Pretoria-East
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
Law Firm in Pretoria East is looking for a Bond Cancellation Secretary dealing with Bond Cancellations for all the major banks.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12/ Matric
  • 1-2 Years’ plus experience dealing with Bond Cancellations for all the major banks (ABSA, FNB, Standard Bank & Nedbank)
  • Experience with bond cancellations and delivery of security documents to the bank
  • Experience working on programs; LexisConvey, WebConvey, E4 & Stordoc, Lexpro
  • Must be able to work with high volumes of instructions
  • Must be meticulous with the ability to work accurately & high attention to detail
  • Ability to work independently and under pressure

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #BSEC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Bond Cancellation
  • Correspondence
  • Legal Documents
  • LexisConvey
  • WebConvey
  • E4
  • Stordoc
  • Lexpro
  • experience with all major banks
  • High attention to detail
  • work independently
  • Administrative Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position