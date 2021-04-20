POSITION: Bond Cancellation Secretary (#BSEC)
LOCATION: Pretoria-East
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
Law Firm in Pretoria East is looking for a Bond Cancellation Secretary dealing with Bond Cancellations for all the major banks.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12/ Matric
- 1-2 Years’ plus experience dealing with Bond Cancellations for all the major banks (ABSA, FNB, Standard Bank & Nedbank)
- Experience with bond cancellations and delivery of security documents to the bank
- Experience working on programs; LexisConvey, WebConvey, E4 & Stordoc, Lexpro
- Must be able to work with high volumes of instructions
- Must be meticulous with the ability to work accurately & high attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and under pressure
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #BSEC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Bond Cancellation
- Correspondence
- Legal Documents
- LexisConvey
- WebConvey
- E4
- Stordoc
- Lexpro
- experience with all major banks
- High attention to detail
- work independently
- Administrative Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate