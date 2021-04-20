Bond Cancellation Secretary

POSITION: Bond Cancellation Secretary (#BSEC)

LOCATION: Pretoria-East

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Law Firm in Pretoria East is looking for a Bond Cancellation Secretary dealing with Bond Cancellations for all the major banks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12/ Matric

1-2 Years’ plus experience dealing with Bond Cancellations for all the major banks (ABSA, FNB, Standard Bank & Nedbank)

Experience with bond cancellations and delivery of security documents to the bank

Experience working on programs; LexisConvey, WebConvey, E4 & Stordoc, Lexpro

Must be able to work with high volumes of instructions

Must be meticulous with the ability to work accurately & high attention to detail

Ability to work independently and under pressure

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #BSEC as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Bond Cancellation

Correspondence

Legal Documents

LexisConvey

WebConvey

E4

Stordoc

Lexpro

experience with all major banks

High attention to detail

work independently

Administrative Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

