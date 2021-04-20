Business Analyst – BI at Parvana

Business Analyst – BI (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client is South Africaâ€™s leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Responsibilities:Â

Â Identify and agree data/analytics requirements.

Translate business data/analytics requirements.

Alignment between the business, data product owners, data and analytics teams to produce a comprehensive functional specification.

Facilitate the Data Product Life Cycle.

Qualifications:

A relevant 3-year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in statistics, finance, actuarial science or mathematics, and at least 3 yearsâ€™ proven experience within management information systems / analysis.

Business-related qualification (FTI or similar Business Analysis).

Skills / Experience:

3+ years experience drafting functional specifications.

Data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment.

Experience in a finance/banking environment.Â

Exposure to a credit environment.

Data and analytics business analysis.

Data Warehouse methodologies.

Front-end technologies.

BI Best Practice.

Data analysis.

Data governance.

Financial systems and procedures.

Visualisation.

Data Product Life Cycle.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position