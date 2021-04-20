Business Development Manager Africa – Mining at Fourier Recruitment

Business DevelopmentDevelop, maintain and manage business and project opportunities in the African mining businessLiaise with Key Decision Makers on regional level to obtain information on installed base and future plans (new projects, expansion, shutdowns, turnarounds, upgrading,…) and chart decision making processChart the presence and activities of Mining Groups in Africa and translate this information back into the local sales organizationAttend tradeshows and conferences to obtain market informationInvestigate and report on trends in the industry and how they affect our businessGather information on client-specific requests on a regional level and develop solutions with the Regional Suppport OfficesParticipate in strategic planning process with Regional Management and align with global business development teamRegional Key Account ManagementBuild and maintain strategic relationships with existing and potential customers and industry contacts in the African mining business on a high levelEstablish Database of Key Decision MakersDrive vendor approvals and ensure the Company is vendor and tender listedLiaise with global Key Account ManagementSales and Marketing SupportMaintain continuous information exchange with Branch offices, Area Sales Manager and Distributors to share information on key persons, new customer insights and developments in the marketSupport the company marketing on business and competitive intelligence related to the mining business in AfricaOrganize product presentations, participate in congresses/seminars to increase brand awareness on corporate level of big mining groupsFollow up on requests for information from Branch offices, Area Sales Manager or DistributorThis position involves extensive travelling in Africa as well as internationally (international HQ of mining companies, congresses/exhibitions, the Company HQ in Germany)The Client manufactures medical and safety technology products. In so doing, we protect, support, and save people’s lives around the world in hospitals, with fire departments, emergency services, authorities, and in mining as well as [URL Removed] Company was founded in 1889, has grown into a worldwide, listed enterprise in its fifth generation as a family-run business. Minimum RequirementsDegree in engineering (or equivalent) or business administration: sales & marketing (or equivalent)Extensive knowledge of the African mining market, relevant competitors and industry applicationsPrepared to travel extensively (75%)Strong analytical thinkingProcess and solution-orientated with strategic mindsetExcellent social skillsAbility to influenceStrong customer orientationLanguage skills: proficient knowledge of written & spoken English at negotiation level;Knowledge of the French language is advantageousExperience in intercultural work environmentThe post will service Southern Africa, no business will need to be conducted inside of South Africa as we have people in place for this, as a result a person who is familiar with how businesses operate in Africa would be [URL Removed] should be hunters that can identify business potential and initiate the attainment of the deal before passing it to our Area Managers to take over and implement / oversee.

Learn more/Apply for this position