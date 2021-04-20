Chief Director: Resource Management

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for Chief Director: Resource Management to be based in the Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

An appropriate undergraduate qualification (NQF level 7) in Public Administration, Administration, Strategic Management and any related fields.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Senior Management level, strategic leadership capabilities, outstanding planning – and analytical skills coupled with strong interpersonal relationship skills.

Good Project, Financial and Human Resources Management skills.

Planning and organizing skills, Change Management.

Excellent co-ordination, communication, networking, negotiation, presentation and multi-tasking skills.

Ability to work under pressure and willingness to work long hours

KPAs:

The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation of the Human Capital Management Strategy and provide corporate support services to management and staff.

Management of corporate services such as Internal Human Resources Management, Information and Communication Technology and Security and Risk Management Services.

Manage the provision of internal communication and events management services such as staff meetings and human resources events.

Ensure sound systems of labour relations to ensure labour peace and social justice.

Coordinate organisational development interventions, job evaluation and change management.

Deal with labour disputes and Implement strategies to prevent labour conflicts.

Develop policies and strategies in relation to Human Resources Management, Information Technology and Security Services.

Develop the Annual Performance Plan and Budget of the Chief Directorate.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

