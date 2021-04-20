Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for Chief Director: Resource Management to be based in the Johannesburg area.
Requirements:
- An appropriate undergraduate qualification (NQF level 7) in Public Administration, Administration, Strategic Management and any related fields.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Senior Management level, strategic leadership capabilities, outstanding planning – and analytical skills coupled with strong interpersonal relationship skills.
- Good Project, Financial and Human Resources Management skills.
- Planning and organizing skills, Change Management.
- Excellent co-ordination, communication, networking, negotiation, presentation and multi-tasking skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and willingness to work long hours
KPAs:
- The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation of the Human Capital Management Strategy and provide corporate support services to management and staff.
- Management of corporate services such as Internal Human Resources Management, Information and Communication Technology and Security and Risk Management Services.
- Manage the provision of internal communication and events management services such as staff meetings and human resources events.
- Ensure sound systems of labour relations to ensure labour peace and social justice.
- Coordinate organisational development interventions, job evaluation and change management.
- Deal with labour disputes and Implement strategies to prevent labour conflicts.
- Develop policies and strategies in relation to Human Resources Management, Information Technology and Security Services.
- Develop the Annual Performance Plan and Budget of the Chief Directorate.
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.