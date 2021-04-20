Chief Director: Resource Management

Apr 20, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for Chief Director: Resource Management to be based in the Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

  • An appropriate undergraduate qualification (NQF level 7) in Public Administration, Administration, Strategic Management and any related fields.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Senior Management level, strategic leadership capabilities, outstanding planning – and analytical skills coupled with strong interpersonal relationship skills.
  • Good Project, Financial and Human Resources Management skills.
  • Planning and organizing skills, Change Management.
  • Excellent co-ordination, communication, networking, negotiation, presentation and multi-tasking skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and willingness to work long hours

KPAs:

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation of the Human Capital Management Strategy and provide corporate support services to management and staff.
  • Management of corporate services such as Internal Human Resources Management, Information and Communication Technology and Security and Risk Management Services.
  • Manage the provision of internal communication and events management services such as staff meetings and human resources events.
  • Ensure sound systems of labour relations to ensure labour peace and social justice.
  • Coordinate organisational development interventions, job evaluation and change management.
  • Deal with labour disputes and Implement strategies to prevent labour conflicts.
  • Develop policies and strategies in relation to Human Resources Management, Information Technology and Security Services.
  • Develop the Annual Performance Plan and Budget of the Chief Directorate.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position