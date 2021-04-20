Client Experience Manager role, to provide potential and existing clients with exceptional services within a large organization.
The role:
- Identify client needs, respond to client queries, and collaborate with internal departments to optimize client services and brand awareness.
- Track all points of client engagement, engaging with clients to ensure their experience is to Company standards and identify ways to improve client experience.
- Focus on driving organizational learning, change management, complete root cause analysis and corrective action, creativity, improvement, client-centricity and momentum
- Responsible for management of the service delivery and service desk departments.
- Responsible for oversight of client deployment project management; data centre power capacity planning, technical training of service desk, strategic operational client relationship management
- Tracking client experiences across online and offline channels, devices, and touchpoints e.g. surveys, reception, industry conferences, annual electrical maintenance events
- Maximise the use of online channels and automation of processes and co-ordinate on look, feel, effectiveness and client view of online channels
- Act as the primary point of liaison with clients on all client related incidents (CIR incidents) including final signoff of all reports prior to routing reports to the client/ or Service Delivery Manager
- Direct line management of Service Desk Manager, Manager of Service Delivery/ Solutions team and Data Analyst
Requirements:
- A Bachelor’s degree
- Ten years’ experience as a client experience manager or senior role player within an organisation.
- Minimum of 8 years staff management and development experience.
- Extensive experience in gathering and interpreting client experience information.
- Solid knowledge of client engagement platforms and channels.
- Proficiency in MS Office
Desired Skills:
- client experience
- service desk
- solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree