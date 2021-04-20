Client Experience Manager

Apr 20, 2021

Client Experience Manager role, to provide potential and existing clients with exceptional services within a large organization.

The role:

  • Identify client needs, respond to client queries, and collaborate with internal departments to optimize client services and brand awareness.
  • Track all points of client engagement, engaging with clients to ensure their experience is to Company standards and identify ways to improve client experience.
  • Focus on driving organizational learning, change management, complete root cause analysis and corrective action, creativity, improvement, client-centricity and momentum
  • Responsible for management of the service delivery and service desk departments.
  • Responsible for oversight of client deployment project management; data centre power capacity planning, technical training of service desk, strategic operational client relationship management
  • Tracking client experiences across online and offline channels, devices, and touchpoints e.g. surveys, reception, industry conferences, annual electrical maintenance events
  • Maximise the use of online channels and automation of processes and co-ordinate on look, feel, effectiveness and client view of online channels
  • Act as the primary point of liaison with clients on all client related incidents (CIR incidents) including final signoff of all reports prior to routing reports to the client/ or Service Delivery Manager
  • Direct line management of Service Desk Manager, Manager of Service Delivery/ Solutions team and Data Analyst

Requirements:

  • A Bachelor’s degree
  • Ten years’ experience as a client experience manager or senior role player within an organisation.
  • Minimum of 8 years staff management and development experience.
  • Extensive experience in gathering and interpreting client experience information.
  • Solid knowledge of client engagement platforms and channels.
  • Proficiency in MS Office

If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • client experience
  • service desk
  • solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

