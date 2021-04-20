Client Experience Manager

Client Experience Manager role, to provide potential and existing clients with exceptional services within a large organization.

The role:

Identify client needs, respond to client queries, and collaborate with internal departments to optimize client services and brand awareness.

Track all points of client engagement, engaging with clients to ensure their experience is to Company standards and identify ways to improve client experience.

Focus on driving organizational learning, change management, complete root cause analysis and corrective action, creativity, improvement, client-centricity and momentum

Responsible for management of the service delivery and service desk departments.

Responsible for oversight of client deployment project management; data centre power capacity planning, technical training of service desk, strategic operational client relationship management

Tracking client experiences across online and offline channels, devices, and touchpoints e.g. surveys, reception, industry conferences, annual electrical maintenance events

Maximise the use of online channels and automation of processes and co-ordinate on look, feel, effectiveness and client view of online channels

Act as the primary point of liaison with clients on all client related incidents (CIR incidents) including final signoff of all reports prior to routing reports to the client/ or Service Delivery Manager

Direct line management of Service Desk Manager, Manager of Service Delivery/ Solutions team and Data Analyst

Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree

Ten years’ experience as a client experience manager or senior role player within an organisation.

Minimum of 8 years staff management and development experience.

Extensive experience in gathering and interpreting client experience information.

Solid knowledge of client engagement platforms and channels.

Proficiency in MS Office

If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

client experience

service desk

solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position