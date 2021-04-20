Commercial Finance Manager

One of the largest manufacturing entities within South Africa is looking for a well-rounded individual to tie finance and operations together. Costing exposure and experience is non-negotiable.

JOB PURPOSE:

This position will be responsible for overseeing financial reporting and commercial support to the Richards Bay mill.

EDUCATION

CA (SA) or CIMA

JOB EXPERIENCE

More than 10 years relevant financial management experience.

Costing experience in a continuous manufacturing environment.

LICENCES/MANDATORY TRAINING:

Proficiency in MS Office suites will be essential, strong Excel skills

Competent in the use of SAP Finance/ Costing modules

RESPONSIBILITIES / KPAS:

Leads, mentors and develops a high performing team of 4 finance staff (financial accounting and cost accounting) whilst reporting to the Group Controlling Manager.

Establish the team as a reliable and supportive partner in respect of transparent, accurate and timely financial reporting and forecasting to the rest of the business and the Group.

Manages a wide range of finance related reporting including monthly actual reporting, budgeting, forecasting, margin management and profit initiatives.

Provides commercial insights and identify commercial improvements as a member of the senior management team at Richards Bay Mill, integrating financial decision making in daily operations.

Provides financial input to the Richards Bay mill strategy, including development of scenario analysis.

Reviews the effectiveness of systems and processes. Implements continuous improvements and monitors initiatives and changes that enhance the operational and financial risk framework and corporate governance in line with the overall business strategy and Internal Audit findings.

Ensures systems, processes and methodologies are consistent with those of the Merebank and Forestry operations, thereby driving standardisation and optimisation.

Represents Controlling at the Richards Bay Opco

Manages the insurance process at Richards Bay mill in a manner that promotes timely resolution and payment of claims.

JOB COMPETENCIES / ATTRIBUTES/SKILLS – ESSENTIAL

Collaborative style across multidisciplinary teams

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Analytical thinking with high attention to detail, able to provide “helicopter” insights

Adopts a Continuous Improvement approach in their work

Self-management and self-motivation with high integrity

Able to work to tight deadlines and under pressure

Confident to deal independently with Senior Leaders

Danielle Snyman

Senior Recruitment Specialist

