Copywriter at VTC

Requirements:

A relevant Copywriting qualification an advantage

4 to 5+ years of relevant experience in copywriting environment

Must be up to date with current trends and know what is hip and happening on a local and global level

A meticulous eye for copy checking

A passion for attention to detail

Very organised and the ability to plan or schedule priorities

Strong written and verbal communication skills

The ability to multitask on several projects

Excellent admin and reporting skills

Desired Skills:

Copywriting

Emails

Articles

Training manuals

Narrative scripts

Duties and responsibilities:

This position requires a candidate that is comfortable with:

Multitasking

Very Organised

Pedantic about deadlines

Adaptable to change

Have a meticulous eye for detail

Excellent time management skills

Creating interesting, relevant, and engaging content for relevant platforms

Writing copy for a variety of products, systems, departments, services

Writing copy for electronic courses and emails

Copy checking

Strong writing skills; both long and short copy

Identify with brands and conceptualise strategies to communicate their message to their target markets

Interview Process:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years eCommerce

2 to 5 years Journalism / Writing / Editing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

