Copywriter at VTC

Apr 20, 2021

Requirements:

  • A relevant Copywriting qualification an advantage
  • 4 to 5+ years of relevant experience in copywriting environment
  • Must be up to date with current trends and know what is hip and happening on a local and global level
  • A meticulous eye for copy checking
  • A passion for attention to detail
  • Very organised and the ability to plan or schedule priorities
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • The ability to multitask on several projects
  • Excellent admin and reporting skills

Desired Skills:

  • Copywriting
  • Emails
  • Articles
  • Training manuals
  • Narrative scripts

Duties and responsibilities:
This position requires a candidate that is comfortable with:

  • Multitasking
  • Very Organised
  • Pedantic about deadlines
  • Adaptable to change
  • Have a meticulous eye for detail
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Creating interesting, relevant, and engaging content for relevant platforms
  • Writing copy for a variety of products, systems, departments, services
  • Writing copy for electronic courses and emails
  • Copy checking
  • Strong writing skills; both long and short copy
  • Identify with brands and conceptualise strategies to communicate their message to their target markets

Interview Process:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years eCommerce
  • 2 to 5 years Journalism / Writing / Editing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

