Dealer Sales Analyst

Duties:

Dealer Targets/Sales:

– Calculation, analysis and control of national dealer targets to ensure equity and consistency with national forecast. – Establishment of Regional potential with regard to Targets and Sales in order to maintain consistency between Regions and maximise Dealer performance. – Achievement of Regional Manager and Used Car Manager buy-in and agreement of Regional/Dealer Targets. Dealer Performance:

– Monitoring national dealer performance to target – monthly and year-to-date to highlight any out of line performance to Regional Sales Managers. – Assisting National Sales Manager and Regional Sales Managers with dealer franchise area sales analysis/trends. – Assisting Pre-Owned Manager with dealer performance to target analysis and marketing intelligence. – Assessment of consistently under-performing Dealers and together with Regional Manager make recommendations regarding Targets and Allocation to the National Sales Manager. Dealer Allocations & Ordering:

– Determine first sight Regional and Dealer Allocation splits and obtain agreement from Regional Sales Managers. – Liaise with Corporate Sales Department regarding volume deals pending in the forward period. Cognisance of this to be part of Dealer Allocation process. – Liaison with Sales Planning and Franchise Operations Departments to ensure that all investment allocation offers are made prior to issuing Dealer Allocations. Dealer Incentives:

– Developing dealer sales incentive program proposals when needed. – Analysing dealer performance on approved dealer incentive programs. – Compiling summary reports of dealer incentives to Finance for payment and audit. Sales Environment:

– Analysing national dealer sales trends. – Providing marketing intelligence reports to Regional Sales Managers and Pre-Owned Manager. Dealer Forecasts:

– Providing dealer sales forecast input to monthly national forecast meeting. – Coordinating weekly dealer sales forecast reports from Regional Sales Managers and producing national report for weekly Marketing Division Ops meetings with MOM reports. – Establishment of core reasons/agreements/rationale explaining changes in weekly forecasts and month-to-month movements.

Requirements:

– Hold a formal 3-year Bachelor’s degree/ National Diploma from a recognised tertiary institution in Marketing/ Commerce/ Finance/ Business Science/ Sales

– Have a minimum of 3 years motor industry experience, ideally within the following fields: Volume Planning, Dealer Sales, Franchise Operations

-Previous retail / field sales / sales forecasting experience would be advantageous

