Development Practice Lead at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established compay based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an experienced Development Practice Lead. Their role is to be the main steward and thought leader of solution delivery practices. The SDLC Practice Lead must envision, develop, and lead the adoption of modern software engineering development practices (e.g. Agile, SAFe, etc.) at the speed of business innovation and change. Extensive expertise in Agile transformation, Agile software delivery, a track record of leading the successful adoption of new software engineering practices in an organisation, and deep technical knowledge of defining and configuring DevOps toolchains is required.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, MIS, or related; a combination of relevant education and experience will be considered

Experience

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry

5+ years Extensive working experience With SDLC Tools

5+ years Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Jenkins, Portfolio)

3+ years Experience in Identification and formulation of Standard, Artifacts, and Processes

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall and especially SAFe.

5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (SDLC) and how DevOps interact with this in both Mode 1 and mode 2 projects.

2-3 years Project management experience of mid-sized projects

Knowledge and skills

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills with attention to detail

Strong expertise in software development, software testing methodologies, release management and operations processes and standards

Experience with automated deployment, Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery and release management and monitoring tools

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship-building skills

Develop proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organization and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

