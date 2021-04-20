(DevOps Engineer

The DevOps Engineer is responsible for effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of the in house developed software and related cloud infrastructure globally.

This staff member will assist project and development teams globally with the initiation, planning and implementation phases of our clients standard Project Management Methodology. These activities include the definition of needs, benefits, and technical strategy; research & development within the project lifecycle; technical analysis, development and design; and support of operations staff in executing, testing and rolling-out the solutions. Participation on projects is focused on smoothing the transition of projects from development staff to production staff by performing operations activities within the project life-cycle.

The requirements for the role are:

Grade 12 / NQF Level 4

More than 2 years in a similar role

Advance Linux administration skills on RHEL or CENTOS.

Openshift experience – Intermediate.

Database experience on MySQL or any database derivative through administration and writing sql queries – intermediate.

Container experience on docker and container orchestration platforms– Intermediate.

Shell, Python scripting experience – Intermediate.

Cloud infrastructure experience (built and managed) on any of the following:

AWS, Azure – Some exposure.

Git or SVN – Some exposure.

Automation experience (Pupper/Ansible etc)– Intermediate Experience.

Intermediate understanding of networks, vlans and 3Tier applications.

Exposure to software development – Some exposure

Advantageous Skills

Any Cert after the RHCE cert

NGINX/Apache experience – Intermediate experience.

Ansible or Openshift certified

Middleware and java container experience such as JBOSS, Tomcat, and Glassfish implementation, configuration and maintenance.

AWS cert

Azure Cert

RHCA

Openshift

Virtualization experience

RHCA Java, Python

Openstack

Jira application stack such as bamboo, git etc

Advanced scripting on either shell, py.

