Digital Change Manager – HR and IT at Letsema Consulting

DIGITAL CHANGE MANAGER
The Letsema Group is looking to recruit an exceptional, high performing Digital Change Manager. The incumbent will be responsible for leading typically a team of 3 – 5 consultants to help clients achieve new performance highs.
You will be tasked with the day to day execution of a client project while guiding and developing individual team members. You’ll work directly with clients and you’ll take ownership of the overall project and its end products. You will make an important contribution to the analysis, design, and implementation of business performance approaches, developing tailor-made solutions and working closely with clients to ensure positive impact and sustainable results.
KEY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE CANDIDATE
To succeed in this position, you must have:
- Excellent communication skills, easily adaptable, a great team player, exceptionally organized, have strong presentation skills and have the ability to manage competing priorities.
- Strong background in strategic problem solving with demonstrable analytical skills
- Know how to take the initiative, seeking out opportunities to learn new skills and put the ones you’ve already got to good use.
- Experience in Human Capital and Change Management Consulting
- Thought leadership at the strategic level – and command of all the technical and operational details of execution. You will need the ability to forge strong relationships with all shareholders.
FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Drives thought leadership across all elements of the projects
- Solicits input from team leadership
- Delivers an overall project with measured impact
- Manages workstream risks, governance and administration
- Manages relevant project stakeholders
- Manage, lead and inspire client engagements
- Create the platform to facilitate a healthy team environment and support the development of team members
- Lead by embedding the Letsema values in all elements of work, and exhibit high levels of personal drive
QUALIFICATIONS
- Relevant Post Graduate degree
- Minimum of 4 – 10 years in change management project management
- Minimum 3 years in management consulting
Desired Skills:
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Stakeholder Management
- Leadership
- Strategy
- Analytics
- Team Development
- Project Management
- Business Acumen
- Management Consulting
- Excellent Communication
- Project Implementation
- Consulting
- Human Capital Consulting
- Change Management Consulting
- Digital
- AGILE
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Change Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
LETSEMA (www.letsema.co.za)
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group. The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability. Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution.