Divisional Director Built Environment Infrastructure Services at V3 Consulting Engineers

As the head of the division, you will be responsible for overseeing the preparation and supervision of civil engineering designs and investigations across a broad range of infrastructure projects. It will include overseeing external contract management, management of internal design projects and preparation of tendering documentation for civil/structural design projects.
You will be responsible for planning, executing and evaluating projects according to predetermined timelines and budgets. Building and managing project teams, building relationships with clients, business development initiatives and ensuring quality control throughout project life cycles are central to this position.
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant Civil Engineering Bachelor’s degree augmented by a post-graduate qualification
- Professional Registration with ECSA as a Professional Engineer
- 10 – 15 years relevant experience in Consulting Engineering, of which 5 to 7 years was in a senior managerial role
- Should not be older than 55
- Preference will be given to EE/AA candidates who meet the requirements
Job Roles and Responsibilities (Inherent requirements necessary to conduct the job successfully)
- Drives Profitability Targets for the Division
- Control the Optimization of Resources
- Understanding the Business Management Policy
- Manage Division Risk and Quality Improvement Programme.
- People and Project Management
- Maintaining Discipline Standards
- Strategic Planning
Skills, Knowledge & Abilities
- Working knowledge of various Forms of Contracts, viz. JBCC, NEC, FIDIC, etc.
- Performance/Operation Metrics
- Statutory and Industry Standards in Structural and Civil Infrastructure
- Business Management
- Implementing strategic decisions.
- Highly Computer Literate (MS Office)
- Proficient use of design and analysis software (AutoCAD, Procon, Revit, BIM process etc)
- ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards
- Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently
- Manage teams and external consultants
- Leadership ability & Relationship-building Skills
- Problem-solving skills (proactive)
- Negotiation Skills (internal and external)
- Detail oriented
- Planning and Organising Skills
- Strong Numerical Skills
- Communication Skills in English (Verbal, Non-verbal & Written)
- Ability to work under pressure in a changing environment
- Ability to develop and implement policies
- Ability to analyse and interpret financial reports and business/strategic plans
- Good working knowledge of WIP Reports
Personal Attributes
- Emotional Resilience
- Accuracy and Detail oriented
- Integrity
- Willingness to grow
- Innovation & Initiative Oriented
- Loyalty and Enthusiasm
- Maintaining High Performance Standards
- Conscientiousness
- Team-orientation
- Trustworthy (handling confidential information)
- Motivator
LEGAL REQUIREMENTS, CERTIFICATES, LICENCES, REGISTRATIONS (List the licenses, certificates or registrations that are required to perform the essential duties of this job):
- Driver’s License
- Registered Professional Enginee with ECSA
Desired Skills:
- Civil Engineering
- Project Management
- Quality Management
- Analytical Skills
- Managerial skills
- Operational Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa