Divisional Director Built Environment Infrastructure Services at V3 Consulting Engineers

As the head of the division, you will be responsible for overseeing the preparation and supervision of civil engineering designs and investigations across a broad range of infrastructure projects. It will include overseeing external contract management, management of internal design projects and preparation of tendering documentation for civil/structural design projects.

You will be responsible for planning, executing and evaluating projects according to predetermined timelines and budgets. Building and managing project teams, building relationships with clients, business development initiatives and ensuring quality control throughout project life cycles are central to this position.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant Civil Engineering Bachelor’s degree augmented by a post-graduate qualification

Professional Registration with ECSA as a Professional Engineer

10 – 15 years relevant experience in Consulting Engineering, of which 5 to 7 years was in a senior managerial role

Should not be older than 55

Preference will be given to EE/AA candidates who meet the requirements

Job Roles and Responsibilities (Inherent requirements necessary to conduct the job successfully)

Drives Profitability Targets for the Division

Control the Optimization of Resources

Understanding the Business Management Policy

Manage Division Risk and Quality Improvement Programme.

People and Project Management

Maintaining Discipline Standards

Strategic Planning

Skills, Knowledge & Abilities

Working knowledge of various Forms of Contracts, viz. JBCC, NEC, FIDIC, etc.

Performance/Operation Metrics

Statutory and Industry Standards in Structural and Civil Infrastructure

Business Management

Implementing strategic decisions.

Highly Computer Literate (MS Office)

Proficient use of design and analysis software (AutoCAD, Procon, Revit, BIM process etc)

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

Manage teams and external consultants

Leadership ability & Relationship-building Skills

Problem-solving skills (proactive)

Negotiation Skills (internal and external)

Detail oriented

Planning and Organising Skills

Strong Numerical Skills

Communication Skills in English (Verbal, Non-verbal & Written)

Ability to work under pressure in a changing environment

Negotiation Skills (internal and external)

Ability to develop and implement policies

Ability to analyse and interpret financial reports and business/strategic plans

Communication Skills in English (Verbal, Non-verbal & Written)

Good working knowledge of WIP Reports

Personal Attributes

Emotional Resilience

Accuracy and Detail oriented

Integrity

Willingness to grow

Innovation & Initiative Oriented

Loyalty and Enthusiasm

Maintaining High Performance Standards

Conscientiousness

Team-orientation

Trustworthy (handling confidential information)

Motivator

LEGAL REQUIREMENTS, CERTIFICATES, LICENCES, REGISTRATIONS (List the licenses, certificates or registrations that are required to perform the essential duties of this job):

Driver’s License

Registered Professional Enginee with ECSA

Desired Skills:

Civil Engineering

Project Management

Quality Management

Analytical Skills

Managerial skills

Operational Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position