Executive: Sales Account Management

POSITION: Executive: Sales Account Management

LOCATIONS:

1 x GAUTENG

1 x PORT ELIZABETH

1 x CAPE TOWN

The Executive is responsible to provide leadership and strategic direction of their respective portfolios in their respective verticals. Responsible for proactive hunting of new business and accounts in their respective vertical. Presenting and demonstrating the value of products and services to prospective buyers.

QUALIFICATION:

DEGREE (NQF 7) in IT / Engineering / Commerce or Business Management

MBA will be an advantage

EXPERIENCE:

10 – 12 years’ work experience

5 years experience must be at an EXECUTIVE level

Work experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account

Required to travel locally and internationally

Must have a Drivers licence

JOB DUTIES AND KPA’S

Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future

market forces and movements. This must include operational milestones that

drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives.

Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that

revenue targets are achieved or exceeded.

solutions which will deliver true value-add therefor enable them to gain a

competitive advantage.

employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue. Responsible for the

P&L for their respective portfolios.

external.

objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives.

preservation of the company’s brand and reputation.

approved budget. Key accountability for profit and loss.

between BCX and all accounts in the respective vertical.

and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost

containment targets

team driven by customer orientation

