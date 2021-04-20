Executive: Sales Account Management

Our client in the information and communications technology industry, has an opportunity available for an Executive Sales Account Management, to be based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management)

An MBA will be an advantage

10 – 12 years’ experience, of which at least 5 years must be at an Executive level. The experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account Management and Key Account Management. Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement

Required to travel locally and internationally

Valid drivers licence

KPAs:

Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future market forces and movements

Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that revenue targets are achieved or exceeded

Act as a first point of contact for escalations where the respective sales employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue

Develop and implement operational controls that drives the account to achieve objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives

Address complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the preservation of the company’s brand and reputation. Manage the annual budget and forecasts within strategic guidelines, directing and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost containment targets

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

