Financial Accountant

Our Client, a reputable company within the retail industry seeks to appoint a Financial Accountant to join their team based in Midrand.

Key Duties:

Inventory Management

Financial Reporting

Financial Analysis

Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options.

Financial Controls

Budgeting and forecasting

Audit Financial transaction and documents

Review monthly balance sheet reconciliation.

Maintain accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.

Maintain financial security by following internal controls.

Enforcing and ensure compliance with all company policies and procedures.

Performance of adhoc investigations and reports when requested.

Desired Skills:

B.com Accounting Degree –

5-8 years’ Financial Accounting experience –

Experience within a warehouse. –

Advanced knowledge in Microsoft Office (Excel Power point Word & Outlook)

