Financial Analyst CA SA

Group Reporting and Automation Specialist at a leading company with responsibility for Month-end, budget and forecast reporting.

The role:-

Preparation of monthly consolidated Group Management Accounts, including translation of foreign subsidiaries and associates

Analysis and reporting of significant variances compared to budget- Preparation of monthly Group profit forecasts-

Preparation of annual Group budgets- Drafting of Interim Results and Annual Financial Statements for the Discovery Limited Group

Interim and final year-end audit processes

Perform changes to Annual Financial Statement in terms of IFRS17

Gain in depth knowledge of the reporting system of the Group in order to assist with the automation of reporting of actual, budgeted and forecast results and other processes as and when they are identified

Train finance team on new system

Any other ad-hoc tasks within the Group Reporting team

Requirements:-

CA(SA)

Completed articles

2 year post articles experience

Desired Skills:

Chartered accountant

CA(SA)

IFRS17

consolidations

financial analysis

automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

