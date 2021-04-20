Financial Analyst CA SA

Group Reporting and Automation Specialist at a leading company with responsibility for Month-end, budget and forecast reporting.
The role:-
- Preparation of monthly consolidated Group Management Accounts, including translation of foreign subsidiaries and associates
- Analysis and reporting of significant variances compared to budget- Preparation of monthly Group profit forecasts-
- Preparation of annual Group budgets- Drafting of Interim Results and Annual Financial Statements for the Discovery Limited Group
- Interim and final year-end audit processes
- Perform changes to Annual Financial Statement in terms of IFRS17
- Gain in depth knowledge of the reporting system of the Group in order to assist with the automation of reporting of actual, budgeted and forecast results and other processes as and when they are identified
- Train finance team on new system
- Any other ad-hoc tasks within the Group Reporting team
Requirements:-
- CA(SA)
- Completed articles
- 2 year post articles experience
If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Chartered accountant
- CA(SA)
- IFRS17
- consolidations
- financial analysis
- automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant