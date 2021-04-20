Financial Manager at iOCO

Apr 20, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Preparing Annual Financial Statements
  • Completion of Half year and Yearend financial and tax packs
  • Preparation of monthly management reports and Business Unit Review packs
  • Monthly balance sheet reconciliations
  • Annual budget preparation
  • Monthly profitability forecasting
  • Cash flow forecasting and management
  • Yearend audit preparations and managing the process effectively
  • Controlling foreign payments
  • Managing the Finance Team effectively ensuring KPAs of the team are kept up to date and that evaluations are done timeously
  • Communicating deadlines and expectations
  • Supporting the MD and BU Heads with financial information as required. Being a partner in business
  • Liaising with Treasury on funding and guarantee needs
  • Representing the Company at the Business Risk Compliance meetings where approvals are given to proceed with tenders.
  • Completing Stats SA submissions

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

  • CA (SA)

Candidates should have experience in the following:

  • Minimum of 3 years post CA qualification
  • Analytical ability is essential how to trouble shoot and solve

Key Accountabilities:

  • Ability to operate under pressure, must be a fast and accurate worker who is results driven
  • Good communication skills
  • Good people skills, assertiveness, a pro-active disposition
  • Willingness to work flexible hours
  • A very strong team player
  • Good administration skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel
  • Hands-on self-starter with great responsibility w.r.t. work quality and making deadlines

Learn more/Apply for this position