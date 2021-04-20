Our client is urgently looking to employ a Fleet Controller with experience in the Road Freight Industry
Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng
Requirements: Please note: if you do not meet all the requirements your application will not be considered.
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Diploma/Degree in Fleet Management/Logistics
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Must have a minimum of 3 years of transport/logistics experience
- Must have experience in Fleet Management
- Must be fluent in English
- Must have experience and exceptional knowledge in fleet controlling(non-negotiable)
Responsibilities:
1.Route planning and Management of all Collections and Deliveries
- The AVM is responsible for the performance of his vehicles.
- Collections issued must be completed.
- The AVM is responsible for the delivery performance of his vehicles and the
- preparation of the delivery manifest.
2. Staff management
- AVM to ensure that drivers are on time, presentable, dressed in Company uniform.
- Ensure that drivers return with the correct documentation and that paperwork handed in is complete and correct.
- AVM to manage all disciplinary action in relation to staff misconduct and performance.
3. Fleet Management
- Check all vehicles under your control on a daily basis for any new damage or defects, also ensuring the cleanliness of the cabs.
4. Administration and Reporting
- All COF and PRDP documents to be monitored and managed daily.
- Manage vehicle checklists and complete accurate diesel consumption and service reports.
- Constant monitoring of all emails.
- Other tasks may be delegated to you from time to time, and you need to perform these tasks as if it is an appointed task.