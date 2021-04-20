Fleet Controller

Apr 20, 2021

Our client is urgently looking to employ a Fleet Controller with experience in the Road Freight Industry

Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Requirements: Please note: if you do not meet all the requirements your application will not be considered.

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Diploma/Degree in Fleet Management/Logistics
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Must have a minimum of 3 years of transport/logistics experience
  • Must have experience in Fleet Management
  • Must be fluent in English
  • Must have experience and exceptional knowledge in fleet controlling(non-negotiable)

Responsibilities:

1.Route planning and Management of all Collections and Deliveries

  • The AVM is responsible for the performance of his vehicles.
  • Collections issued must be completed.
  • The AVM is responsible for the delivery performance of his vehicles and the
  • preparation of the delivery manifest.

2. Staff management

  • AVM to ensure that drivers are on time, presentable, dressed in Company uniform.
  • Ensure that drivers return with the correct documentation and that paperwork handed in is complete and correct.
  • AVM to manage all disciplinary action in relation to staff misconduct and performance.

3. Fleet Management

  • Check all vehicles under your control on a daily basis for any new damage or defects, also ensuring the cleanliness of the cabs.

4. Administration and Reporting

  • All COF and PRDP documents to be monitored and managed daily.
  • Manage vehicle checklists and complete accurate diesel consumption and service reports.
  • Constant monitoring of all emails.
  • Other tasks may be delegated to you from time to time, and you need to perform these tasks as if it is an appointed task.

Learn more/Apply for this position