Fleet Controller

Our client is urgently looking to employ a Fleet Controller with experience in the Road Freight Industry

Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Requirements: Please note: if you do not meet all the requirements your application will not be considered.

Matric (Grade 12)

Diploma/Degree in Fleet Management/Logistics

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must have a minimum of 3 years of transport/logistics experience

Must have experience in Fleet Management

Must be fluent in English

Must have experience and exceptional knowledge in fleet controlling(non-negotiable)

Responsibilities:

1.Route planning and Management of all Collections and Deliveries

The AVM is responsible for the performance of his vehicles.

Collections issued must be completed.

The AVM is responsible for the delivery performance of his vehicles and the

preparation of the delivery manifest.

2. Staff management

AVM to ensure that drivers are on time, presentable, dressed in Company uniform.

Ensure that drivers return with the correct documentation and that paperwork handed in is complete and correct.

AVM to manage all disciplinary action in relation to staff misconduct and performance.

3. Fleet Management

Check all vehicles under your control on a daily basis for any new damage or defects, also ensuring the cleanliness of the cabs.

4. Administration and Reporting

All COF and PRDP documents to be monitored and managed daily.

Manage vehicle checklists and complete accurate diesel consumption and service reports.

Constant monitoring of all emails.

Other tasks may be delegated to you from time to time, and you need to perform these tasks as if it is an appointed task.

