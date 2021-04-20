Freight Forwarding Clerk (Junior and Senior)

Apr 20, 2021

Our client a leader in the global logistics industry is looking to engage the services of Junior and Senior Freight Forwarding Clerks.

Area: Durban

Key Performance Areas:

  • Receive order from client and action according to the order/client’s instruction
  • Be able to calculate weight, volume,
  • Recommend shipping solutions to minimize cost
  • Select shipment routes, based on nature of goods shipped, transit times, or security needs.
  • Determine efficient and cost-effective methods of moving goods from one location to another.
  • Reserve necessary space on ships, aircraft, trains, or trucks with the assistance of agent/partners worldwide.
  • Send complete shipping instructions to agent/partner.
  • Consolidate loads with a common destination to reduce costs to individual shippers.
  • Inform clients of factors such as shipping options, timelines, transfers, or regulations affecting shipments.
  • Capturing records of orders on cargo wise system and update every movement.
  • Maintain current knowledge of relevant legislation, political situations, or other factors that could affect freight shipping.
  • Monitor or record locations of goods in transit.
  • Negotiate shipping rates with freight carriers.
  • Obtain or arrange cargo insurance.
  • Prepare quotations for customers.
  • Recommend or arrange appropriate merchandise packing methods when required.
  • Receive pre-alert documents from agent / partner, ensure documents are in order, update order and forward to relevant office for clearance
  • Generate import file and capture freight cost on file.
  • Ensure customs clearance is completed.
  • Provide shipment status notification to consignees by means of a weekly report and individual updates on mail.
  • Monitor shipments at destination and ensure that delivery dates to customers met.
  • Update order status on delivery and ensure all documents are in order before closing order.

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years related experience

(Junior forwarding clerk 3 years’ experience and senior forwarding clerk 5 years of experience)

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Good organisational skills
  • Incoterms knowledge
  • Excel, word and power point knowledge
  • Report to manager on daily bases and seek advice on shipments for manager and / or management when needed

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

