Freight Forwarding Clerk (Junior and Senior)

Our client a leader in the global logistics industry is looking to engage the services of Junior and Senior Freight Forwarding Clerks.
Area: Durban
Key Performance Areas:
- Receive order from client and action according to the order/client’s instruction
- Be able to calculate weight, volume,
- Recommend shipping solutions to minimize cost
- Select shipment routes, based on nature of goods shipped, transit times, or security needs.
- Determine efficient and cost-effective methods of moving goods from one location to another.
- Reserve necessary space on ships, aircraft, trains, or trucks with the assistance of agent/partners worldwide.
- Send complete shipping instructions to agent/partner.
- Consolidate loads with a common destination to reduce costs to individual shippers.
- Inform clients of factors such as shipping options, timelines, transfers, or regulations affecting shipments.
- Capturing records of orders on cargo wise system and update every movement.
- Maintain current knowledge of relevant legislation, political situations, or other factors that could affect freight shipping.
- Monitor or record locations of goods in transit.
- Negotiate shipping rates with freight carriers.
- Obtain or arrange cargo insurance.
- Prepare quotations for customers.
- Recommend or arrange appropriate merchandise packing methods when required.
- Receive pre-alert documents from agent / partner, ensure documents are in order, update order and forward to relevant office for clearance
- Generate import file and capture freight cost on file.
- Ensure customs clearance is completed.
- Provide shipment status notification to consignees by means of a weekly report and individual updates on mail.
- Monitor shipments at destination and ensure that delivery dates to customers met.
- Update order status on delivery and ensure all documents are in order before closing order.
Requirements:
- 3-5 years related experience
(Junior forwarding clerk 3 years’ experience and senior forwarding clerk 5 years of experience)
- Excellent communication skills
- Good organisational skills
- Incoterms knowledge
- Excel, word and power point knowledge
- Report to manager on daily bases and seek advice on shipments for manager and / or management when needed
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None