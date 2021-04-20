Freight Forwarding Clerk (Junior and Senior)

Our client a leader in the global logistics industry is looking to engage the services of Junior and Senior Freight Forwarding Clerks.

Area: Durban

Key Performance Areas:

Receive order from client and action according to the order/client’s instruction

Be able to calculate weight, volume,

Recommend shipping solutions to minimize cost

Select shipment routes, based on nature of goods shipped, transit times, or security needs.

Determine efficient and cost-effective methods of moving goods from one location to another.

Reserve necessary space on ships, aircraft, trains, or trucks with the assistance of agent/partners worldwide.

Send complete shipping instructions to agent/partner.

Consolidate loads with a common destination to reduce costs to individual shippers.

Inform clients of factors such as shipping options, timelines, transfers, or regulations affecting shipments.

Capturing records of orders on cargo wise system and update every movement.

Maintain current knowledge of relevant legislation, political situations, or other factors that could affect freight shipping.

Monitor or record locations of goods in transit.

Negotiate shipping rates with freight carriers.

Obtain or arrange cargo insurance.

Prepare quotations for customers.

Recommend or arrange appropriate merchandise packing methods when required.

Receive pre-alert documents from agent / partner, ensure documents are in order, update order and forward to relevant office for clearance

Generate import file and capture freight cost on file.

Ensure customs clearance is completed.

Provide shipment status notification to consignees by means of a weekly report and individual updates on mail.

Monitor shipments at destination and ensure that delivery dates to customers met.

Update order status on delivery and ensure all documents are in order before closing order.

Requirements:

3-5 years related experience

(Junior forwarding clerk 3 years’ experience and senior forwarding clerk 5 years of experience)

Excellent communication skills

Good organisational skills

Incoterms knowledge

Excel, word and power point knowledge

Report to manager on daily bases and seek advice on shipments for manager and / or management when needed

Employer & Job Benefits:

