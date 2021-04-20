Fruit Trader at Ntice Search

FRUIT TRADER – Cape TownMy client a Fruit Trading organisation is currently recruiting for a Fruit Trader to join their team in Cape Town. You will be responsible for exporting fruit from South Africa to the Middle East .This role would suit a self-starter, creative researcher and networker with an existing knowledge of fruit growers and sound relationships already in place.Job Description:
- Source potential growers & understand their TOB & Seasons for availability of fruit
- Co-ordinate with Finance Manager with regards to the opening of accounts and line of credit
- Receive & Prepare offers in line with our mark-ups
- Accurate record keeping of all offers received during the season as well as exports managed
- Communicate with Head office to present offers – gain feedback on target prices and spec of class / count of fruit
Administration:
- Ensure competitive rates from Shippers
- Arrange Logistics
- Generate Invoice / Packaging list and co-ordinate all other support documentation with the assistance of the Export & Logistics Manager
- Track shipping and communicate with client/s
- Generate detailed Marketing and Sales reports of historic sales & planning for following seasons
Required Skills
- At least two years gained within the fruit export field with an existing network of growers or / and someone who has worked for a pack-house with involvement in exports
- Accurate written and verbal communicator – fully bilingual would be requirement
- Strong computer skills: (Advanced Excel, MS Office)
- Drivers License
- Driven to achieve results no matter how insurmountable a task might appear
- Disciplined and diligent, ability to work on his/her own / self motivated
- Mature in your approach to your work – take responsibility in order to achieve a positive outcome.
- Flexible – we work with companies in the Middle East, this means that sometimes communication may need to take place after hours or weekend
Should you meet the requried skills please respond to this advert
Desired Skills:
- Fruit Trader
- Fruit Marketer
- Fruit Logistics Coordinator